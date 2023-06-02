GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Clinton 0: The defending Division 4 champion Generals rolled in their playoff opener, getting singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (walkover) and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0). The doubles teams of Abby Simon/Sienna Gregory and Allie Benchoff/Sofia Montoya also cruised to two set wins. H-W will take on the winner of Millis/Quobbin in the Sweet 16 at Pingree School on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Pembroke 0: The Big Blue earned the sweep in their Division 3 playoff opener behind singles wins from Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-0), Sam Schepens (6-0, 6-0) and Nick Custer (6-0, 6-1). Doubles wins went to Szymon Wabno/Maxim Zeissig (6-0, 6-1) and Julian Flake/Tex Graff (6-1, 6-1). Swampscott will play top seed Wayland on Monday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John's Prep 3, Malden 0: The Eagles cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 sweep thanks to Callum Rigby's .429 hitting percentage with 17 digs. Jayden Pelletier and Matt Caimpa hit .526 and .429, respectively, while Ben Bailey was solid in serve receive and added 25 serves.
Essex Tech 3, Burncoat 2: The Hawks (12-8) picked up a hard fought 30-32, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9 win in their Division 2 tourney opener, getting 21 kills from senior outside hitter Ryan Cole to lead the charge. Ryan Lovasco added 14 kills, Miles Brown had 11, and sophomore Barrett Cross had a career-high 56 assists in the win. Essex Tech moves on to face top-seeded Westfield on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Bourne 5: The Generals (12-7) rolled in their Division 4 playoff opener behind six goals, an assist and nine draw controls from freshman standout Evie Bernard. Maisie Leland, Avery Nistl, Grace Glidden and Libby Pollard each contributed two goals while Emma Happel, Dylan Whitman, Claire Veenema, Hannah Ciriello and Laura Sabo each had one. Defensively, Ava Schultz and Elizabeth Ireland were strong in front of goalie Ava Vautour (7 saves). Hamilton-Wenham advances to play the winner of Nipmuc Regional/Winthrop in the Sweet 16.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 20, Whittier 5: Senior attack Eliot Donovan had five goals and an assist while Will Harrington and captain Henry Wright each had a hat trick with two assists as the Tigers rolled in their Division 4 opener. Finn Wright also had three goals, Charlie Elder had two, and both Adam Colletti and Cole Thomas had one goal. Spencer McDavitt was another standout grabbing ground balls as a wing off the faceoff, while was senior captain and defenseman Pete Bauman was also a standout for Ipswich (now 9-5).
BASEBALL
Dedham 13, Essex Tech 4: The Hawks (10-11) trailed just 6-3 in the sixth inning but ran out of gas after a rain delay and were ousted in preliminary round action in Division 3. Jordan O'Malley pitched well for the Hawks while seniors Harry Lynch, Shawn O'Keefe and Joe Bono all had hits. Sophomore Jack Tsoutsouras delivered a key hit as well.
Mt. Everett 10, Salem Academy 0: Danny Silk had the lone hit for the Navigators (9-10) in a Division 5 postseason defeat.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 2: The Crusaders (13-7) won their Division 3 tournament opener and will play the winner of North Reading/Oakmont Regional in the Round of 16 next.
Dartmouth 3, Danvers 2: The Falcons saw their season come to a close in the Division 2 Round of 32. Danvers finishes the season at 13-8.