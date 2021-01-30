GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 121.35, Peabody 109.000: Georgia Greaves took first place honors on floor exercises (8.4) and bars (8.2) while fellow freshman Norah Keyes won the all-around in 31.00 as the Generals prevailed in their season opening meet.
Greaves also placed third on the balance beam (7.3) and finished second in the all-around (30.6). Keyes won the vault (8.3) and was second on floor (7.9), bars (7.2) and beam (7.6) for Hamilton-Wenham.
"We've had a number of setbacks this season dealing with injuries and COVID-19," said head coach Christian Way. "But the team was able to defeat a tough upper division opponent and exceeded my expectations.”
Way also praised the efforts of freshmen gymnasts Olivia Novak (who won the beam with a 7.7 and was second on floor with a 7.9), Anna Norris and Ellie Holbrook (tied for second on bars at 7.2, plus a third on vault at 8.1).
“As first year high school competitors, they performed as well as any seasoned upperclassmen I’ve ever coached,” he said.
For Peabody, Sofia Weinberg finished third overall in the all around with a score of 27.75, taking third in the floor exercises (7.55) as well. Tanner teammate Jame Almonte placed second on vault (8.0) and tied for second on bars (7.2), and Bianna McGillicuddy taking third on bars (7.0).
SWIMMING
Beverly 97, Danvers 88: In a great virtual meet, the Panthers' eight first place finishes made the difference in securing the victory. The Orange-and-Black had two double winners: Zach DaSilva-Grondin in the 200 freestyle (2:02.85) and 100 butterfly (59.68), as well as Ryan McFadden in the 200 IM (2:15.09) and 500 free (5:07.82). Other individual winners included Andriy Krut in the 50 free (24.59), Kevin Kesley in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.68) and diver Meredith Luther (192.83 points). The 200 medley relay team of McFadden, Kelsey, DaSilva-Grondin and Krut were also victorious in a time of 1:52.25.
The Falcons, who showed terrific depth by taking six second place finishes and seven thirds to pile up the points, also had three first place finishes. Ethan Keyes won the 100 free (54.83) and Spencer Keyes claimed the top spot in the 100 backstroke (1:05.50); the 200 free relay of Alex Cotter, Major Adair, Griffin Butler and Nolan Hills also touched the wall first (1:50.94).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 41, Danvers 27: The Chieftains broke open a tight four-point game after three quarters by outscoring their foes, 17-6, for the win.Morgan Bovardi had a dozen points with five steals in the victory, Paige Richardson scored 15 with eight rebounds, six steals and four assists and Jenna DiPietro scored six.
The Falcons (now 2-3), playing for the second straight day and third time in four, got a team high 10 points from Kristina Yebba as the junior captain drained 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Julia Vaillancourt also had a terrific defensive game in guarding Bovardi.
Peabody 31, Swampscott 22: Senior captain Amber Kiricoples had nine points and 14 rebounds to lead the unbeaten Tanners (5-0). Emma Bloom scored eight with five rebounds and five assists and freshman Abby Bettencourt did a great job defensively in her first start at point guard. Peabody held Swampscott scoreless in the opening quarter and got a strong effort from Isabel Bettencourt (7 points) as well.
Beverly 28, Saugus 19: Kylie McCarthy had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers. Sophia Hemsey had a team-high 12 points with six boards and sophomore Nylah Olliviere totaled six rebounds.
Lynnfield 38, Ipswich 29: The Tigers struggled to get their offense going in the league setback.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 84, Saugus 42: The Panthers remained unbeaten at 5-0 behind a well balanced attack. Zack Sparkman led the way with 10 points while Cam Jones and Ryder Frost each had nine in the win.
Swampscott 61, Peabody 59 (OT): Andrew Augustin dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Big Blue (4-0) to their second down-to-the-wire win in as many tries against Peabody. Cam O'Brien had a fantastic game as well, scoring nine first quarter points and finishing with 11 for the game. Jay Cooke also hit a big three down the stretch and had 14 total points in the win.
For Peabody (3-2), Nick Vecchio scored a team-high 20 points while Drew Lucas poured in 17. Shea Lynch added 10 points with a couple of 3-balls in the setback and Dan Barrett scored all eight of his points in the first half.
Masconomet 56, Danvers 46: The Chieftains turned in an outstanding defensive effort and used a balanced scoring attack to secure the NEC win. Brennan Johnston scored 10 points, Ethan Cote had nine and Matt Richardson added eight in the win.
For Danvers (1-3), Jared Berry scored 19 points to lead the offense while Daury Magarin had 10 points, eight rebounds and played some great defense throughout.
Lynnfield 66, Ipswich 53: Down by just two at the half, the Tigers (3-3) — who hadn't been on the court in nine days — simply ran out of gas down the stretch. Nikhil Walker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Ray Cuevas hit four first-half 3-balls on his way to a team-high 21 points.
