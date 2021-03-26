VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: Middle blockers Molly Wetherbee and Ali Tkach had seven kills each to help the Hawks improve to 7-0 with another sweep. Julia Ahern had six kills and two aces while Emily Marshall (three kills) and Sydney McCarthy (two) also played well.
BOYS TRACK
St. John's Prep 73, Catholic Memorial 18: The Eagles got some great performances in their first meet in 13 months. Quinn Curtin won both the long jump and the high jump while Tyler Hughes took the hurdles, Kyle Parker won the 300, Marco Bussone won the 1000 and Charlie Tuttle topped the mile.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Bryn Lipton's match-high 11 kills helped the Gulls (5-2), ranked No. 8 in the nation in Division 3, cruise to a sweep. Gabe Felicetti added eight kills and Nikolas Kasprzak and Rafa Robert chipped in with seven and six putaways, respectively.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
New England College 3, Gordon 0: Kate Howe had a nice showing with seven kills and Hayley Richardson picked up a dozen digs but the Fighting Scots dipped to 1-1 on the year.