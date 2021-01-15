BOYS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 53, Triton 52 (OT): Down by seven entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers stormed back to tie things up and eventually come out on top in overtime. Ipswich played some tremendous defense down the stretch, with Nikhil Walker adding a game-altering dunk late to swing momentum further in his team's favor. But perhaps the sequence of the game came with time winding down in OT; Charlie Henderson (14 points) stole the ball and scored to bring his team within two points, and after another defensive stop, Ray Cuevas came down the court and drilled a three with under 10 seconds left to put his team up for good. Will Wertz then blocked Triton's game-winning attempt to seal the deal. Cuevas finished with 13 points, Walker had 11 and Tyler White had a big fourth quarter with eight total.
Peabody 47, Winthrop 28: The Tanners (2-0) put on a defensive clinic, holding Winthrop to just three first half points including a scoreless second quarter. Drew Lucas had a team-best 14 points, freshman Raphel Laurent had eight, Danny Barrett had eight, Nick Soper had seven and Shea Lynch turned in a strong overall game on both ends of the floor. Peabody was up 14-3 after one and 22-3 at the half.
St. John's Prep 65, Xaverian 46: Aidan Callahan and Michael O'Brien both scored a dozen points and Rollie Castineyra netted a team-high 14 with four from distance as the Eagles scored an opening night win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 46, Gloucester 12: The Chieftains (3-0) raced out to a 30 point lead and never looked back while remaining undefeated with a home win. Sarah Green, Kayleigh Monagle and Taylor Bovardi played very well in the second half while regulars Morgan Bovardi, Liv Fillmore and Jenna DePietro helped build the huge advantage.