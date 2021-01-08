Friday's area roundup: Ipswich girls basketball team captures first win of season 

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 25, Manchester Essex 24: Senior captain and guard Riley Daly scored 11 points as the Tigers (1-1) earned their first win of the season. Junior forward Carter King added 10 points in the triumph for Ipswich, which hosts Pentucket on Monday.
Newburyport 45, Hamilton-Wenham 16: At a severe height disadvantage, the Generals couldn't make the most of their speed and quickness against the visiting Clippers. Christa Coffey, a junior guard, had five points for Hamilton-Wenham, which plays at Rockport Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manchester Essex 45, Ipswich 42: The visiting Tigers (0-2) led by five points, 36-31, heading into the final quarter before Manchester Essex ripped off a 10-0 run to take the lead for good.