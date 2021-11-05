GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0: The Tigers rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 win behind nine kills and an ace from Claire O'Flynn and 10 aces, five kills and 27 service points from Ella Stein. Kendra Brown added a team-high 20 assists to go with an ace and two digs, Grace Sorenson had six kills and four digs and Tess O'Flynn had five aces, three digs, three assists and 12 service points. Ipswich moves on in Division 4 play to get the winner of Nantucket and Monument Mountain in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Hopkinton 3, Danvers 0: The Falcons saw their season end in the Division 2 playoffs.
Haverhill 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers played well but fell 25-22, 25-12, 25-10 to a powerful Hillie team in the Division 1 postseason. Captains Caroline Ploszay, Beatrice Lesser and Seirra Sadoski all shone in their final matches in Orange-and-Black.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Pingree third at EIL meet: The Highlanders (8-2) finished third overall at the Eastern Independent League meet at Franklin Park in Boston. Helen Coughlin was second overall in 20:55 to lead the way, while Emily Haas finished ninth in 22:01. Simone Brooks was 19th in 23:11, Sophia Comporato 21st in 23:24 and Avery Robillard 23rd in 23:32.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westborough 2, Marblehead 1: The Magicians season came to a close in the Division 2 playoffs despite a goal from Annika Haley in the first half. Marblehead allowed an own goal off a corner kick that ultimately led to the setback. Grace Miller, Annie Sheridan and Lauren Stammnitz were outstanding in the setback, while Catherine Comstock made eight saves in net.
Ipswich 3, St. Mary's of Westfield 0: The Tigers scored two goals in the first 10 minutes en route to the shutout playoff win. Eleyna Dubrow and Carter King had those goals while Lily Harper added an insurance score in the second half. Defensively, Dana Falardeau had a great game at center back while freshman keeper Elin Roberts made two monster saves. Ipswich moves on in Division 4 play.
Pingree 2, Middlesex 0: Lexi Garcia had a goal and an assist to help the Highlanders (13-3-1) picked up a big win against a Class B opponent. Maddie Landers also scored and Maggie Warner picked up her third straight shutout in goal.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Salve Regina 2: The Gulls improved to 2-0 on the young season thanks to goals from Zach Mazur, Mitch Shaheen and Andrew Kurapov. Ryan Willett, Eric Johansson, John Serafin, Noah Strawn and Svet Kuchynski added assists in the win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Elmira 6, Salem State 0: The Vikings dropped their season opener despite a 52-save performance from goalie Kaia Hollingsworth. Offensively, Salem State managed just four shots.
Endicott 5, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (2-0) remained unbeaten behind two goals from Kat Keith and a goal apiece from Meaghan Francis, Tara Henshaw and Kellie Popkin. Assists went to Madison Hentosh (2), Samantha Fantasia (2), Courtney Sullivan, Aurora Devereaux and Payton Hansen.