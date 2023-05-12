GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 10, Georgetown 4: Senior goalie Ashton Flather made her 400th career save and finished with eight in all on her Senior Day as the Tigers (10-1) made it eight consecutive victories. Senior Kayden Flather also scored while classmates Carolyn Bailey (two goal) and Lexi Wright played well. Also scoring were Halle Greenleaf (three goals, assist), Allie Wile (goal, assist), Estelle Gromko, Ella Stein and Lyla Greenleaf.
Pingree 19, Concord Academy 1: Isla Cleveland did a little of everything for the Highlanders with four goals, two assists and four draw controls while Olivia Melie scored twice with a team-high three assists. Waters Lloyd chipped in three goals and two draw controls and Erin Larson was strong in net.
Manchester Essex 12, Hamilton-Wenham 6: The Hornets scored five unanswered over the last 13:44 to pull away in an anticipated CAL Baker clash. Evia Bernard controlled eight draws and scored three times while Maisie Leland had a goal and an assist and Avery Nistil played well. Goalie Ava Vautour was immense in net for the Gens (8-5).
Manchester Essex 12, Bishop Fenwick 1: Friday, the Hornets dispatched the Crusaders.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 1: Winners for the Big Blue (6-3) were Charles Schepens (6-0, 7-5, 8-6), Sam Schepens (6-3, 6-3) and Max Zeissig (6-3, 6-3) and the team of Trevor Talebian & Nick Custer (6-1, 7-6, 7-5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 1: Veronika Isagulyan won 6-2, 6-0 and Laine Foutes cruised 6-1, 6-0 and the Big Blue inched closer to .500 at 5-6. The doubles teams of Victoria Quagrello & Ana Eccles (6-1, 6-4) and Stella Sands & Noelle Diehl (6-2, 6-0) won in straight sets as well.
Ipswich 4, Triton 1: The Tigers (4-6) swept singles action behind the efforts of Claire Buletza (6-4, 6-2), Abbie Allen (6-2, 6-1) and Tess O'Flynn (6-2, 6-0). Captain Maggie McCormick teamed with Lila Borgman for a 6-0, 6-0 win at second doubles.
BASEBALL
Essex Tech 8, Lowell Catholic 3: Another quality start from James Levesque enabled the Hawks (8-7) to win for the fourth time in their last five games. Senior Joe Bono pitched well out of the bullpen while Harry Lynch and Chris Itz had big hits and sophomore Cole Waterman hit his sixth career triple.
Pingree 8, Kents Hill 0: Senior Ryan Mittlaman threw six scoreless innings on his Senior Day to earn the win while classmates Danny Alepa (2-for-3, two RBI, two runs) and Max Jacobsen (double, run scored) also shone in one of their final home games. Quinn Moses went 2-for-3 as well while Hudson Weidman finished out the shutout on the mound and Tejas Prakash and Jaylon Richardson drove in runs.
Everett 11, Salem Academy 0: Azriel Taguiam had the lone hit for Salem Academy (8-7) in the road setback. Jordan Libby also had a solid relief outing for the Navigators.
GIRLS TRACK
Essex Tech 84, Greater Lowell 52: Maci Abbatessa qualified for states with a best throw of 33-4 1/2 to win the shot put and also won the discus (88-10) to help the Hawks (5-0) win the CAC title. Other event winners included Nora Kiesel (100, 13.53), Kayleigh Silva (400, 65.87), Greta Snyder (javelin, 80-feet), Brooke Medico (triple jump, 29-7), Katana O'Keefe (high jump, 4-6) and Perlita McClain (100 hurdles, 18.76).
BOYS TRACK
Greater Lowell 121.5, Essex Tech 25.5: Kyle Straccia had a monster personal best throw of 134-feet-6-inches to win the javelin while other strong performance for the Hawks (2-3) included Paul Danehy (discus, second), Jake Moody (first, high jump, 5-2) and freshman Makio Bey (200, 24.76).
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 19, Northeast 3: With five more goals and six assists, Fisher Gadbois climbed within six points of 100 for the season to power the Hawks (12-3) to another easy league win. Bryan Swaczyk added two goals and four helpers in the victory, with Timothy Tavares adding three goals, and both Armani Booth (plus an assist) and Mason Gadbois had two goals each. Ryan Colbert and Colin Holden both had a goal and two assists; Nevin Maher had one of each; and Casey Collins and Matthew Tavares sniped home single tallies. Damian Biersteker made it stand up in net, finishing with seven saves.
Ipswich 18, Amesbury 4: Finn Wright (4 goals) and Will Harrington (3 goals) both had seven points as the Tigers (6-3) had no troubles in rolling to victory. Eliot Donovan added a game high five goals for IHS, with Jayson Clapp adding three of his own. Charlie Elder (goal, 2 assists), Chris Burns (goal, assist), Henry Wright (assist), and Will Gromko (assist) also reached the scoresheet, with goaltender Ryan Orroth making five saves.
Lynnfield 9, Bishop Fenwick 8: Down by five goals at halftime, the Crusaders (7-6) roared all the way back to tie it with five straight second half goals, only to see the visiting Pioneers finally get past their 1-4-1 defensive scheme and score the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
SOFTBALL
Pingree 2, Newton Country Day 1: Caitlyn Dion's 2-run homer in the fifth provided all the runs Pingree would need to win and Lyla Campbell made sure of that in the circle with a 3-hitter and six strikeouts.
Georgetown 15, Ipswich 13: The Royals outslugged the Tigers.
Peabody 17, Saugus 0: The Tanners (13-1) made it 12 consecutive victories and remained undefeated against Northeastern Conference competition going all the way back to 2019.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 8, Salve Regina 7 (10 innings): Two bombs sent the No. 4 ranked Gulls to the CCC championship game: A walk-off solo shot by Danny MacDougal in the bottom of the tenth and a 3-run job by Nic Notorangelo that tied it in the bottom of the seventh. Endicott (38-5) snapped a 17-game win streak by Salve and Peabody native John Mulready also hit a round-tripper. Chris Jenkins, Kyan Bagshaw and Max Tarlin threw scoreless relief innings to enable Endicott to advance to Saturday, where they'll need only one win in two tries to repeat as league champs.