BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 69, Winthrop 47: The Tanners improved to 4-2 thanks to 17 points from Nick Vecchio and 16 from Dan Barrett. Anthony Forte added 10 points in the convincing win.
Austin Prep 59, Bishop Fenwick 54: Jason Romans had 13 points and seven assists while Max Grenert recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Crusaders fell to 7-5 on the year. Alex Gonzalez added 13 points in the loss.
Salem 67, Danvers 25: Bobby Jellison exploded for 23 points while knocking down seven of his 10 3-point attempts to help the Witches (6-1) cruise to victory. Jorge Guerrero added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with three blocks, while Ethan Doyle had an all-around strong game with 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. In addition, Tommy Beauregard (8 points, 4 steals) did a terrific job defensively, shutting down Falcons' leading scorer Jared Berry.
Masconomet 55, Saugus 46: Harry Osgood canned five 3-balls and finished with 16 points to help Masco improve to 4-3 on the season. Ben Dillon supported the cause with 10 points, and the Chieftains were able to separate themselves in the third quarter, turning a five-point game at halftime into a 16 point advantage heading into the fourth.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 46, Beverly 44: Senior Sydney Anderson led Beverly with 17 points while classmate Kylie McCarthy scored 11 with five rebounds and Sophia Hemsey had an outstanding game defensively.
Masconomet 55, Saugus 20: A 15-0 first quarter got the Chieftains (8-1) well on their way to their fifth consecutive win.
Swampscott 55, Gloucester 34: Freshman Victoria Quagrello had 11 points in all and the Big Blue pulled away with 19 in the fourth quarter to earn their second win in 24 hours. Maddie Hudson scored 10 for the winners while Brooke Matela had seven points and seven rebounds, Chloe Rakauskas had seven points, sophomore Niya Morgen had six points and six steals and classmate Lillian Gosselin chipped in with six.
Greater Lowell 38, Essex Tech 29: The Hawks fell to 2-2 and will hit the court again on Monday against Fellowship Christian Academy. Molly Wetherbee scored nine points, had eight rebounds and swatted four shots, Katie Napoli had 13 points and seven rebounds and Brianna Pothier had six points in the setback.
Winthrop 37, Peabody 31: The visiting Vikings outscored the Tanner 13-2 in the fourth quarter to split the season series and hand Peabody (5-1) its first loss of the season. Emma Bloom had 11 points, three steals and three blocks to lead Peabody while Abby Bettencourt scored eight and Isabel Bettencourt added six.
GYMNASTICS
Essex Tech 121.35, Bishop Fenwick 116.35: The Hawks got a great performance from Taylor Howard on both beam (8.15) and floor (8.0) as well as an 8.0 on vault from Mia Finn.
Hamilton-Wenham 126.85, Ipswich 112.10: Georgia Greeves won the all-around with a 33.15 sparked by an 8.40 on floor and bars and an 8.6 on vault to lead the Generals. Norah Keys was second with a 30.70 and tied for first on vault while Olivia Novak scored 8.2 on beam. For Ipswich, Victoria Pekrul scored a 30.30 all-around and Riley Turner had a great showing on vault with an 8.4.
BOYS SKIING
Masconomet splits: The Chieftains finished the regular season with a 6-2 mark after besting Austin Prep (108-27) but falling to St. John's Prep (113-22) Friday at Bradford Ski Area. Team captains Liam Quinlan (7th, 27.09 seconds) and Will Caron (27.80 seconds) both finished among the top 15 racers out of eight teams competing.
St. John's Prep had four of the top six scorers overall in Tim Haarmann (2nd, 24.91 seconds), Owen Gandt (3rd, 25.94), Peyton McKee (5th, 26.74) and Rocco Masciarelli (6th, 26.90).