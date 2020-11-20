BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 3, Marblehead 1: The Tanners (6-1-1) wrapped up the 2020 campaign with a sound win, getting a pair of goals from leading scorer Kyle Joyce and another from Kyle Labao. Joyce finishes the season with an area best 15 goals in just eight games. Victor Maciel added two assists in the win while Nick Sablone had another.
For Marblehead, which was playing in its fourth game this week, striker Camden Heafitz had the lone goal on a 30-yard boot that went over the head of Peabody's keeper. In addition, center mid Padraig Bresnahan commanded the offense overall, center back Jacob Sherf was phenomenal throughout, and strikers Isaiah Pina and Baxter Jennings put a lot of pressure.