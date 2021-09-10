COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 28, WPI 21: John Kenney's six yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left capped a wild comeback by Endicott (2-0), which trailed 21-0 before scoring the game's final four touchdowns to win. Anthony Bracamonte and Clayton Marengi each threw TD passes for the Gulls, who scored 21 points in the dramatic fourth quarter.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 1, Georgetown 0: The Tigers broke into the win column in their second game this season, getting a goal from Ned Buletza midway through the second half to seal the deal. Thatch Phypers had the assist, while the defense of Spencer Johnson, Efrem Johanson, Theo Norton, Seth Woodbury and Phypers played very well. Alex Barlow, Cade Wetter and Brian Milano played strong in the middle, while Tyler Rafferty and Becckett Devoe were steady on the wings.
Newburyport 6, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders were shut out at home against a strong Clippers squad.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Manchester Essex 5: Trailing 5-2 midway through the second half, the Generals reeled off four straight goals to complete an improbable comeback in their season opener at home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 1: Senior Claire Nistl beat two defenders and broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half to send the Generals (1-0) to victory in their season opener. Jane Maguire assisted on the winner and freshman Annie Moynihan scored her first varsity goal, assisted by Ella Schenker, to tie it in the first half. Sophomore Stewart Bernard had her first varsity win in net and Kara O'Shea had a strong all-around game up top.
Newburyport 5, Essex Tech 0: Junior goalie Haley Guilet made nine saves in a solid effort for the Hawks (0-1) against a traditional CAL power. Senior captain Hope McCarthy played well as did junior Mia Gauron and middys Carrie Martinez and Miabella Caballaro.
Peabody 0, Newton North 0: Emma Bloom earned her first clean sheet of the year and the Tanners (0-0-1) grabbed a point against a solid Bay State Conference opponent. Shining on defense were Allyson Bettencourt, Maddie Scacchi, Meghan Billingsley and Sam Simmons.
Ipswich 2, Georgetown 2: Goals by Carter King and Amilia Mooradd (assisted by Olivia Novello) helped the Tigers (0-1-1) earn their first point under new coach Greg Chmura. Decha Perron had an outstanding game on defense for the Tigers and keeper Maddie Farris made a number of impressive saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Billerica 3, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains fell to 1-1 by dropping three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16. Katherine Faddis had a strong match with 13 digs while Vanessa Latam had 10 assists and a pair of blocks. Camryn Wettstone had four kills and four aces.
Methuen 3, Beverly 1: Natalie Reynolds and Mya Perron had 11 kills each as the Panthers won a set but still 19-25, 25-19, 20-25 and 23-25 in a competitive non-league match. Chloe Plosza and Nikki Erricola served well for the Panthers.
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 0: The Hawks cruised to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 sweep behind eight kills and four aces from senior middle blocker Ali Tkach. Senior outside hitter Gracie Dailey added eight kills while senior setter Brooke McFadden had 24 assists.
Woburn 3, Peabody 1: Sophomore Abby Bettencourt had 25 assists along with six kills and three blocks but the Tanners (0-2) fell 27-25, 30-25, 26-28 and 19-25 with three of the sets going to extra points. Isabel Bettecourt racked up 11 kills and six aces while Sarah Broughton had eight kills and Allie Flewelling and Lauren Mendoca had six each.
Marblehead 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: A dozen kills each from Nicolette Teti and Lilah Thompson plus three blocks helped the Magicians take down the Crusaders 25-12, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22. Libero Caitlin Parkman and right side Izzy Wabno combined for 19 digs and Julia Potvin served 11 straight points in the fourth game to bring the match home. For Fenwick (1-1), setter Jessica Furtado had a great match as did right side Lacy Murphy.
Swampscott 3, Revere 2: The Big Blue earned a hard fought win on Friday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 15, Swampscott 50: The Tanners took the top five spots at home led by Logan Traccia, Gabe Gitonga, Ryan Faletra, Dylan Faletra na Josh Trelegan. Dario Trombas finished eighth and Jake Kolsrud came in a solid ninth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 16, Swampscott 39: Sarah DiVasta grabbed the top spot on the 5K course at Peabody High followed by Leah O'Neill, Cailyn Buckley and Ava Buckley. Chloe Toda came in sixth and Leah Buckley finished in a strong seventh.
GOLF
Triton 118, Hamilton-Wenham 95: Aidan Noonan and Cooper Miller each had 19 points to pace the Generals (0-2) while Jack Bial added 18 in the setback. Hamilton-Wenham will look for its first win when they face Rockport on Monday at Myopia.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 10, Peabody 1: The Chieftains rolled behind five goals and an assist from Maggie Sturgis. Kenzie Carey scored twice, Cecily Paglerani had a goal and an assist, Riley Trodden had a goal and an assist and Isabel Bruce had a goal in the win.
Danvers 2, Swampscott 0: The Falcons picked up a shutout win behind goals from Emma Wilichoski and Bobbi Serino. Katherine Purcell and Grace Brinkley added the assists, while goalie Megan McGinnity made three saves for the clean slate.
Marblehead 1, Beverly 1: The Magicians got a goal from Jane O'Neil on an assist from Grace MacLean to earn the draw. Goalie Haley Baker made four saves while Peighton Ridge, Mia Carr, Lillie Salisbury and Tegan Sherwood all played well.
For Beverly (0-1-1), Lucia Simeone had the goal on an assist from Sophie Rodgers. Goalie Amelia Massa made six saves while Brooke Davies, Cerys Murphy and Ella Maloblocki played well in the draw.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Bowdoin 1: Carley Gagnon's 11 kills helped the Gulls (4-1) take down the No. 20 ranked Polar Bears, 25-13, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20. Krystina Schueler had nine kills while Lauren McGrath had a solid match with 15 kills and 13 digs. It was Endicott's first win over a nationally ranked team since 2019.