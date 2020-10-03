BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 2, Lowell Catholic 1: Senior captain George Kessler notched his second goal in as many games to open the season while Sean Santa Cruz tallied another to propel the Hawks to their first win of the season. Josh Berube had an assist in the triumph.
Essex Tech (1-0-1) will take on Bishop Fenwick on the road Monday at 5:30 p.m. next.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rockport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Despite getting 15 saves, including a stroke, from Jessi Copper in her first varsity start, the Generals dropped their season opener on the road to their Cape Ann League foes. Sarah McMahon and Ronni Flanagan played well defensively for Hamilton-Wenham, while Rockport scored late in the third quarter and twice in the fourth to put the game away.
The Generals will take on Georgetown Tuesday (4 p.m.) in their home opener.
GOLF
Rockport 123, Hamilton-Wenham 103: Andrew Winch had 26 points and Aidan Noonan added 17 in the Generals' setback at Rockport Country Club. It was the first time Rockport had defeated H-W (now 2-1) in over a decade.
The Generals will be back in action Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) when they head out to Hillview Country Club to take on North Reading.