GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Beverly 2: Grace Mortensen finished off a corner kick opportunity as time expired to lift Marblehead (4-3-5) to the draw. Samantha Dormer also scored for the Magicians while the Panthers (5-2-3) got a goal from Izzy Sullivan and an outstanding game in the midfield from senior captain Grace Fitzgerald.
Salem Academy 1, KIPP Academy 0: Rebecca Ulcena had the lone goal and the Navigators (6-5-2) ran their unbeaten streak to five games with another shutout from Cindy Shehu. Evie Bennett, Sophia Trindade and Jayden Starr were excellent in the back for Salem Academy.
Waring 5, Cambridge of Weston 1: Senior captain Bella Fedele had two goals and assisted on two others with captain Oliva Sauder adding two goals of her own to power Waring.
North Reading 1, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue couldn't manufacture a goal against a strong CAL foe and fell to 6-4-2 despite a strong defensive effort.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 3, Lynnfield 1: The Chieftains picked up a sound win thanks to goals from Gabe Fales and Gavin Dupuis on assists from Jack Wexler and Jack Fiedler. The other score was an own goal. Also playing well in the win was Jason Karas, Ara Scarpaci, Steve Ralph and Gabe Franciosa.
Pingree 1, Beaver Country Day 0: Rogan Cardinal scored the game's lone goal to help the Highlanders to victory. Charlie Lynch secured the shutout in net.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 4, Winsor 0: A goal and two assists from Olivia Donahue and a 7-save shutout from Sadie Canelli (her seventh of the season) enabled the Highlanders to improve to 10-1. Nina Husak, Cameron Traveis and Grace Mullaney also scored for Pingree, with Alexa Blaeser adding an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Woburn 1: Maddie Castro had six kills with two blocks and Abby Bettencourt handed out 27 assists and Peabody (10-3) won a battle of Tanners, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23. Isabel Bettencourt added eight kills with 17 service points while Lauryn Mendoca totaled three kills with two blocks.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 1: The Hawks (10-4) officially qualified for state tournament play on Senior Night as 12th grade middle blocker Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had 10 kills, four blocks and six aces in an excellent all-around performance. Junior Elsa Richards, a setter, finished with 18 assists and five aces for Essex Tech, which also received 11 kills and a pair of blocks from sophomore middle blocker Kaylin Potter.
Danvers 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0: The Falcons went on the road and returned to the Oniontown with a big win after sweeping three sets against the state powerhouse Dolphins.
Covenant Christian 3, Landmark 1: CCA earned a 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 win a day after sweeping Newman by 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 scores.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, Endicott 0: The No. 12 ranked team in the country took down the Gulls 28-26, 25-21, 25-14. Kelsey Sanborn had 10 kills to lead Endicott (14-5) and Lauren McGrath totaled 17 assists.