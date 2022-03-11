COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits: Mara Little allowed only two hits over six shutout innings to help Gordon blank Thomas, 8-0, as they went 1-1 with a 9-4 loss to Wheaton (Illinois) to end their spring road trip to South Carolina with a3-5 mark. Lily Rivera and Ami Rivera each had two hits and two RBI in the victory and Arianna Ramsaran had a home run in the other bout.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Russell Sage 21, Gordon 6: Shane Demers hit his first homer of the year to make it 6-2 but the Scots (4-8) didn't have much pitching left in their last game in South Caroline before returning home.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth State 17, Salem State 3: Mackenzie Schmink had two goals for Salem State and Madison Plourde had one but the Vikings didn't manage to score in the second half while dipping to 2-2.