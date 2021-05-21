BASEBALL
Marblehead 5, Masconomet 4 (8 innings): Godot Gaskins gave the Magicians (5-2) the lead on a dropped third strike in the top of the eighth and James Doody slammed the door to earn his first varsity win. Charlie Titus knocked in the tying run the top of the seventh as Marblehead rallied for its fourth straight win. Gaskins went 3-for-5 and scored three times and Titus totaled three RBI with Thomas Groom, Andy Titus and Liam McIlroy also getting hits. Masconomet (4-3) saw Erik Sibbach and Sean Moynihan combined for 12 strikeouts while Aaron Zenus went 3-for-5 at the dish, Jack Lindsay delivered a go-ahead RBI in the sixth and freshman Cam LaGrassa had a pair of doubles.
Swampscott 3, Saugus 2 (10 innings): Cam O'Brien's sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth gave the Big Blue (3-3) the lead and Aidan Graciale threw the final two innings to earn his first win of the season. Connor Correnti had two hits and drove in a run for Swampscott and Graciale also had two hits. Joseph Ford pitched very well over 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Pingree 7, Landmark 1: Cole Perkin earned his first varsity win with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts as Pingree (2-12) avenged a loss from earlier in the week. Drew Botta went 2-for-4 with two runs while Caleb Clark and Jeff Arthur had two RBI each. Chase Stafford added an RBI and a run scored for the winners.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 3, Swampscott 2: Beverly took first and third singles behind senior captain Patrick Johnson (6-1, 6-3) and junior Owen O'Brien (6-0, 6-0). Second singles was a battle won by Swampscott freshman Charles Schepens (6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)). The doubles matches split with Beverly winning at one behind senior captain Matt Mitchell and sophomore Ivan Contreras (6-2, 6-4). Second doubles was another battle and again won by the Swampscott team of Nick Custer and Maxium Zeissig (3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)). Beverly remains unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference.
Ipswich 4, Rockport 1: Aidan O'Flynn (6-4, 6-2) and John Werner (6-2, 6-0) won at first and second singles, respectively, to help the Tigers to victory. Ipswich also swept doubles play as Matt Lear and Jack Vanderbilt (6-3, 6-3) took No. 1 and Brian Milano and Wes Lathrop won at No. 2 (6-3, 6-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Archbishop Williams 0: The Crusaders dropped just five games the entire afternoon in improving to 3-1 on the season. Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-0) Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-1) and Sam Summa (6-0, 6-0) rolled to straight set wins in singles play. The doubles tandems of Julianna Camozzi and Sabrina Botthof (6-1, 6-0), as well as Lily Brown and Liz Champagne (6-1, 6-1) finished the sweep
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 19, Mystic Valley 5: Fisher Gadbois, a first line middie, continued to improve with a strong 2-goal, 3-assist performance for the Hawks (now 6-1). Passing and ball control were sharp for Essex Tech, which also got four goals and an assist from Calvin Heline, three goals from Jonathan Daley, three goals and two assists from Matthew Powers, two goals and two helpers from Tyler Geary, a snipe and two assists from Bryan Swaczyk, and a goal from Luke Streng. Damian Biersteker got the win in net, stopping six shots in his three quarters of action.
Swampscott 22, Salem 1: Playing for the fourth time in five days, the Big Blue (6-2) picked up their fourth straight victory as Cole Hamerick and Carson Palmer both scored their first two varsity goals. Swampscott teammates Fernando Barranco, Dakota Langivane, Aidan Sprague (plus 2 assists) and Chase DiLisio added their own first varsity tallies. Jack Russo finished with four goals; Jayson Codispoti and Christian Pierro both added three; Vinny Palmer had three of his own plus an assist; Brendan Sheehan had two goals and a helper; Zach Pierce and Christian Urbano each buried one shot and assisted on two others; and goalie Aidan Breault finished with three saves.
SOFTBALL
Saugus 12, Beverly 5: Noelle McLane hit a homer for the Panthers (1-4) and Mya Perron also blasted one over the fence. Lindsey Gannon went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
Peabody 9, Winthrop 1: Avery Grieco hit two homers and struck out 10 in the complete game 5-hitter to propel the Tanners to 6-0 on the year. Emma Bloom had two hits with an RBI while Logan Lomasney added two hits and an RBI. Kylie Doolin and Penny Spack also drove in runs, Isabel Bettencourt had two hits and Abby Bettencourt reached twice.
Gloucester 10, Masconomet 1: The Chieftains (2-5) could manage only two hits off of Gloucester ace Jenna Hoffnagle, coming off the bats of Eliza Reimold and Alana DeLuties.
GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 94, Swampscott 42: Double-winners Cierra Merritt (100, 11.8 and 200, 27.4) and Heidi Eberhardt (mile, 5:30 and 400, 63.4) helped the Panthers secure their first win of the spring. Kylie McCarthy also had a nice outing, winning the javelin with a heave of 94-6.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 85, Swampscott 51: The Panthers (2-0) got another brilliant day out of Jaichaun Jones, who won the 100 (10.5), 200 (21.5) and long jump (21-2) to lead the way. Grant Eastin added first places in the shot put and javelin while Brady Trask won the 400, finished second in the high jump, third in the long jump and was leadoff leg in the winning relay team. Misha Krygin added a first place finish in the 2-mile, Liam Ouellette won the mile and both the Panthers' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams came out on top.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St John's Prep 3, Catholic Memorial 0: Senior setter Dan Schorr had 28 assists while Callum Brown (.650) and Brian Manning (.400) had strong hitting percentages for the 6-0 Eagles, who won 25-15, 25-14, 25-4.