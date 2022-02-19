WRESTLING
Plenty alive in state competition: At the Division 1 state meet, St. John's Prep sits in second place after one day of competition. The Eagles have six wrestlers in the semifinals with a chance to win titles on Saturday: Adam Schaeublin (132), Alex Schaeublin (113), Charlie Smith (285), Jack Blizard (220), Rawson Iwanicki (152) and Tyler Knox (126). Zach Richardson, Elias Hijali and Matt Mitchell are still alive in consolation action and could move on to All-States if they finish among the top six.
For Peabody/Saugus, Chase Ledbury remains in contention for All-States in the consolation at 145.
In Division 2, Masconomet/Essex Tech ranks fifth as a team with Ian Darling (138), Miles Darling (113), Drew Howard (182) and Nick Mandracchia (132) reaching Saturday's semifinal round. Bishop Fenwick's Luke Connolly is also in the semi's at 120 pounds. Beverly's Garret McNeil (120) and Salem's Ben Dalton (138) could make the top six with victories in their consolation matches.
The lone local grappler still vying for an All-State berth in Division 3 is Danvers' Mark Haskins in consolation action at 120 pounds.
TRACK
Tigers, Big Blue medal: At the Division 5 state championships, Ipswich saw several athletes take home medals. James Roble was second overall in the high hurdles (8.22) while Olivia Novello placed in both the hurdles (5th, 9.25) and with a leg on the fifth place 4x200 relay. Colby Filosa was third in the 300 and also medaled on that relay while Keith Townsend was fifth in the high jump (5-6) and Finn Russell was fourth in the 2-mile (10:03).
Swampscott's Joey Do earned a third place medal in the long jump (20-05) and Dylan Brawley was eighth in the 1000 (2:47).
Hamilton-Wenham's top finisher was Ava Cote in 11th place in the 1000 (3:16).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 71, Lexington Christian 30: Senior Lexi Garcia had 31 points to help the Highlanders (12-7) roll. Avery Robillard scored nine and Sophia Lopez chipped in eight.
North Reading 35, Beverly 31: The Panthers closed out the season with a hard-fought loss. Seniors Lindsey Gannon, Grace Coughlin and Angelina Mazzone all shone in their last games in Orange-and-Black.
Bishop Fenwick 52, Bishop Stang 45: The Crusaders (14-6) took care of business behind 18 points and 10 rebounds from senior captain Nasha Arnold. Cecilia Kay added a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
Peabody 55, Danvers 38: The Tanners (16-2 overall) completed a perfect season in NEC competition behind senior captain Emma Bloom's 13 points. Abby and Isabel Bettencourt scored 10 points each, Logan Lomasney had 11 rebounds and Taylor Bettencourt handed out six assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 55, Saugus 53: Brennan Johnston hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds to play to send the Chieftains (9-7) to a thrilling home victory. Matt Richardson led Masco with 17 points in his return from injury and Johnston scored 12.
Salem 72, Wakefield 55: The Witches (15-3) exploded for 50 second half points in an impressive come-from-behind win led by Jack Doyle's 15 points and seven assists. Treston Abreau had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Darlin Santiago scored 13, Brayson Green added 12 and Chris Qirjazi had an outstanding game on the defensive end.
Swampscott 90, Lynn Tech 27: Ryan Ward dropped 23 points while Liam Wales had 18 to help the Big Blue (15-4) roll. Riad Benagour added 11 points in the win.
Essex Tech 62, Nashoba Tech 49: The Hawks (11-7) hit 12 threes as a team to capture at least a share of the CAC regular season title for the first time since 2011. Christian Federico led the way with 19 points and five threes while Andrew Paulino had 14.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brewster 3, Pingree 2 (OT): Third period goals by Aby Amigo and Sadie Canelli helped the Highlanders force overtime but Brewster won it midway through overtime. Goalie Maddie Santosousso made 30 stops and Ceci Herriman handed out a pair of assists.
Shrewsbury 6, Masconomet 0: Goalie Mackenzie Cronin made a career high 48 saves for the Chieftains (5-11).
BOYS HOCKEY
Hebron 3, Pingree 1: Freshman forward Max Guertin had his first career goal in the setback for Pingree (6-17-2), with assists going to Tommy Tavenner and Ryan Kavanaugh. Senior goaltender Matt Cusolito had another solid game with 27 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Suffolk 3: Kaylee Liberty's second goal of the night with under 5:00 to play broke a 3-3 tie and send the No. 9 ranked Gulls to victory. Jess Burnwell and Morgan Sisson also scored and Endicott improved to 16-4-1.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Suffolk 3: The No. 15 ranked Gulls (17-6-1) scored four power play goals, three in the first period, to outlast the Rams. Connor Amsley also had a shorthanded goal for the winners with Zach Mazur notching a goal and two assists and Connor Beaty and Andrew Kurapov getting a goal and an assist each.