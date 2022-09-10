GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Danvers 0: Lauren Boughner scored twice to help the Chieftains (2-0) secure a statement NEC win. Senior captain Taylor Bovardi had a goal and Amanda Schneider added a goal and an assist with Kara Lindonen, Kylie DuMont, Lilly Podgurski, Ava Caron, Natalie Nolan, Kendall Skulley, and Riley Bovardi providing excellent defense. Shutout was split by Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill. Mikayla Shaffaval had a solid game for the Falcons, who are now 1-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Beverly 0: Matt Sherf and Marc Grazado had the goals as the Magicians defeated Beverly for the first time in two decades Friday. The win gave Marblehead a 2-0 start to the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 9, Greater Lowell 0: Ailish Morin and Neely Payne both had two goals and Kate Bickell, Peighton Ridge, Sydney Hamilton, India Byers, and Max Arbo had one apiece as the Magicians (2-1) rolled to an easy win. Assists went to Lauren Zisson, Byers and Ridge, while Kealy Satterfield, Lucy Rubino, Sarah Gold, and Kate Dulac all played well offensively. So did midfielders Gabby Hendy, Ginger Guy, Aviva Bornstein, and Avery Black, as well as defenders James Marcy, Sarah Levine, Megan Gibbons, and Jamie Haliotis.
Ipswich 2, Georgetown 0: Abbie Allen stopped six shots for her first varsity shutout while Halle Greenleaf and Ashton Flather each had one goal and one assist to give the Tigers (1-1) their first win.
Manchester Essex 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Two late goals turned a close battle into a setback for the Generals (1-1). Maeve Clark was outstanding in net for H-W, finishing with 19 saves. Lucy Ayers, Riley Campbell and Alle Benchoff also played well.
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Wakefield 0: Mya Perron had 10 kills and three aces while Nikki Erricola served up three aces of her own in Beverly's 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 win. Abby Ruggieri had a great passing game with 24 assists.
Newburyport 3, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains were swept 25, 22, 25-18 and 25-17 against the former CAL foe.
Everett 3, Salem 2: Junior Skylar Sverker had three aces and two kills but the Witches dropped a tight one in the fifth set tiebreaker, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 14-25, 8-15. Mia Silva had a strong outing with five digs.
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 2: Senior Destinee Dejarnette-Alexandre had a career high 20 kills along with three blocks and two aces to help the Hawks survive 23-25, 27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-11. Junior Elsa Richards also had a career night with 33 assists plus five aces and three kills and Kaylin Potter added seven kills and a pair of aces.
Swampscott 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Big Blue opened up their season in style with a three-set sweep over the Crusaders.
BOYS SOCCER
Swampscott 2, Winthrop 0: Lucas Bereaud had both goals to power the Big Blue by the Vikings. Max Madadee and Casey DeCamp earned assists on the tallies.
Masconomet 1, Essex Tech 0: Jack Wexler had the game's only goal assisted by Steven Ralph as the Chieftains held off the Hawks' hard-charging upset bid. Marco Russo had the shutout in net while Andrew Conner, Matt Sheehan and Tennant Bryson had strong games all over the field for Masco.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Bowdoin 1: The Gulls (3-0) remained undefeated in a four-setter led by Amanda Gilbert's 14 kills. Krystina Schuler added 11 kills and Emma Ruel picked up an impressive 20 digs.
Gordon splits: The Scots swept Maine Presque Isle but fell to Colby to split a pair of matches Friday. Annie Murphy and Macie Carroll led a balanced offense in the win with nine kills each.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 24, WPI 0: Worcester native Hector Johnson had a happy homecoming for the Gull defense, racking up a career-best four sacks to help Endicott (2-0) pitch an impressive road shutout. Shane Aylward led the offense with two scores and 122 yards on only three catches, one of them a 64-yard score that put the game away in the third. Clayton Marengi threw for 197 yards and Anthony Caggianelli ran for 66 and a score.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
New England College 10, Gordon 0: It was a tough day at the office for the Fighting Scots, now 2-2 overall.