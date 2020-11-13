GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 7, Marblehead 0: The Chieftains bounced back from their first loss of the season two days earlier with a decisive victory as Morgan Bovardi scored three goals with one assist while Elena Lindonen added a pair of strikes and a helper.
Taylor Bovardi and Liv Guerriero also scored for Masconomet (7-1-1), which got a pair of assists from Carissa Scannell and singletons from Allie Vaillancourt and Alex Woodland. Seniors Jenna DiPietro, Marion Duval, Lauren Hanson and Ali Karafotias were other standouts in their final high school game.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 2, Gloucester 1: Victor Maciel scored what wound up being the game-winner on an assist from Nick Cerqueira to help the Tanners improve to 5-1 on the season. Kyle Joyce also scored off an assist from Kyle Labao, while Tyler Surman, Johnny D'Alleva and Michael Balke all played well defensively in the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 1, Marblehead 1: Jamie DuPont, a junior, had her team-leading fourth goal of the season for the Panthers (1-7-2), who also received 10 saves in net from senior captain Julia Otterbein. Maddie Carter and Brooke Davies played well up front for the Orange-and-Black, while strong performances on defense came from Annie Curtin and Kate Kelsey.
Marblehead (2-2-1) got its goal from senior captain Madi Monahan, her second of the year, with fellow captain Mae Colwell assisting. Jane O'Neil, Tess Keaney, Ana Ziaziulia and Cannan Whittier all had excellent games for the host Magicians, who also received six saves from netminder Emily Doughman.