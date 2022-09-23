VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Central Catholic 0: Camryn Wettstone had 13 kills and two aces to spark an impressive 25-19, 25-10, 26-24 sweep for an MVC foe for the Chieftains (6-1). Vanessa Latam had 21 assists and Sydney Draper picked up 14 digs in the win.
Peabody 3, North Andover 0: Senior Isabel Bettencourt had 11 kills and three aces and junior Abby Bettencourt added 20 assists with eight kills to help the Tanners earn a 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 sweep. Freshman Lizzy Bettencourt had nine kills and four aces and Kaya Grabowski served up three aces.
Winchester 3, Beverly 1: The Panthers played well against an unbeaten foe but fell 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 21-25. Natalie Reynolds had 16 kills and six digs for Beverly while Mya Perron had 11 kills with a block and Maddie Carter had an impressive seven blocks.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 2: Junior Gaby Campbell had an absuted 10 blocks along with 13 kills in H-W's 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13 comeback win. Senior setter Amber Scanlon had a season-high 30 assists plus a match saving dig, sophomore Kimara Delrosario had five kills nad senior Grace Roebuck delivered seven.
Essex Tech 3, North Reading 1: The Hawks earned a quality win, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 26-24, over a CAL opponent. Junior Elsa Richards had 23 assists along with six kills, senior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexander delivered seven kills and two blocks and junior Christine Mbachi had six kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 5, Greater Lowell 0: Senior Sam Harrison netted a hat trick and the unbeaten Hawks (4-0-1) took over first place in the CAC with a convincing win. Seniors Ava Allaire and Ella Levesque had the other tallies with an assist from sophomore Camila Ferrar Gomez.
Salem 0, Pioneer Charter 0: Kate Heppner earned her second shutout of the season and Isabella Cunha and Sydney Agno also had strong games to help the Witches (1-6-1) earn a point on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 3, Danvers 0: The Chieftains remained unbeaten behind goals from Steve Ralph, Gavin Dupris and Jason Karas. Assists went to Gabe Franciosa, Gabe Fales and Jacob Olsen, while Christian Shaffer, Aidan Colleran and Abdullah Merhi all had strong performances.
GOLF
Essex Tech 138, Nashoba 99: Aidan Gray scored 32 points while Aidan Rotondo added 26 to help the Hawks improve to 7-1.
Hamilton-Wenham 108, Lynn Classical 54: The Generals (8-3) rolled behind 21 points from Joe Coughlin, 19 from Morgan Glovsky and another 19 from Jack Bial.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 1, Marblehead 0: Lucy Brown scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Coco Clopton to help the Big Blue prevail.
For Marblehead, Peighton Ridge, Sydney Hamilton, Clara Donovan, Isabelle Ferrante, Elise Burdge, Emma Callaghan, Lane Kaeyer, Anna Bobowski and James Marcey all played well. Maggie Beauchesne made 14 saves in the loss.
Gloucester 3, Beverly 1: The Panthers lone score came from Noelle McLane off a corner. Amelia Massa had seven saves in the setback while Lily Shea and Brooke Davies both played well in defeat.