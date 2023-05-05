BASEBALL
Essex Tech 6, Greater Lawrence 0: James Levesque fanned seven over 5 1/3 innings and also had an RBI double to help the Hawks even their record at 6-6. Shawn O'Keefe had two hits and two RBI for Essex while Luke Joyce drove home a pair and Xavier Parsons, Cole Waterman and Andrew Skory chipped in hits.
St. John's Prep 5, Billerica 2: Jack DiFilippo's solo homer sparked a comeback as the Eagles (6-5) scored three in the fifth to rally at home. Nate Marston had a pair of hits while Aidan Driscoll (triple), Cam LaGrassa and Nic Lembo earned RBI. Jack Sarno punched out eight in four innings of work to pick up the and Christian Rosa pitched well in a three inning start.
Salem 3, Saugus 2: Julian Ortiz hit a walk-off RBI single and the Witches (10-2) officially qualified for the state playoffs with their seventh consecutive win. Riley Fenerty's fielder's choice RBI earlier in the seventh tied the game after Rocco Ryan walked and Jon Wasserman singled. Jack Doyle and Corey Grimes also had hits for Salem. Senior captain Sebby Cruz earned the win with two innings of relief work and Jesus Jimenez allowed just one earned in five solid innings of work.
Marblehead 10, Gloucester 5: The Magicians (6-6) scored five in the bottom of the fifth to pull away at Seaside. Bodie Bartram had two RBI while Riley Schmitt drove home three. Chris Cannuscio had a double and finished off the game on the mound with four strikeouts over three innings while Drew Whitman earned the win by fanning four in four frames.
Peabody 5, Swampscott 2: Mike Petro threw all seven innings and held off the Big Blue to halt the recent losing streak for the Tanners (5-7). Cam Connolly and Noah Crocker each drove home two runs for Peabody and Jariel Tolentino scored twice while playing very well defensively at shortstop. For Swampscott (2-10), Nick Berube had two hits and pitched well for six innings and Sam Nadworny collected two RBI.
Boston Collegiate 16, Salem Academy 5: BC pounded the Gators (7-5) for 14 runs in the second inning. Emilio Saez and Kegan LeClare had two RBI a piece for Salem Academy with each hitting a double.
Middlesex 14, Pingree 7: The Highlanders (9-5) fell behind 7-0 and staged a solid rally despite not being able to come all the way back. Drew Mullaney went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Jimmy Keck had two hits including a double, Quinn Moses returned from injury with two hits and an RBI and Danny Alepa added a 2-run double.
SOFTBALL
Salem 11, Winthrop 3: Annie Thornett struck out 10 in a complete game mound effort while also adding a hit and an RBI offensively to guide the Witches (4-5) to victory. Liv Loux bashed two doubles, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs for Salem, with Jayla Tamilio (hit, 2 RBI) and Barbara Rowley (double, RBI) also having big games offensively.
Marblehead 11, Saugus 2: Junior Ruby Calienes drove in three runs while also pitching a complete game 5-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts for the Magicians (now 5-5). Catcher Luka Bornhorst was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a triple, and three RBI. Outfielder Isabel Mortensen added a single and a double while third baseman Tessa Andriano also had a pair of hits for the winners.
Pingree 12, Dana Hall 2: Lyla Campbell went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles while Jess Garron also went 2-for-4 in the Highlanders' blowout win. Marah Goldman also had a hit and was excellent defensively for Pingree, which got a two-hitter on the mound from Antonella Najim, who struck out seven.
Hamilton-Wenham 15, Excel 1: Ava Day struck out 12 in a no-hit effort and added two RBI to power the Generals. Lali Sarvendram went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Bella Fazio had three hits including a triple, Molly Degnan also had three hits with two doubles and two RBI and Maren McCaughey drove home two with a pair of doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 12, Bancroft 0: Pitching their second shutout of the season, the Highlanders (now 15-1) got three goals from freshman Matt Tersolo plus a goalie and three assists each from Jake Hiltz and Jack Abramson in the easy victory. Marco Mattolla pitched the shutout in net, with single goals coming from Dylan Feeks (plus 2 assists), Bodie Cannata (plus an assist), Mike Mabius, Joe Gaffney, Riley McClure, Mekhi Taylor, and Quinn Donovan. Additional assists were credited to Max Guertin (2), Kellan Danaher, and Jamie Book.
Ipswich 13, North Reading 8: Captain Henry Wright ripped the nets five times and added two assists while teammate Spencer McDavitt was a ground ball monster as the Tigers ended a three-game week with its third straight Cape Ann League win. Will Harrington and Eliot Donovan each scored twice for Ipswich (now 5-2), with Chris Burns, Griffin O'Brien, Charlie Elder and Finn Wright adding solo tallies. Ryan Orroth, another captain, was strong between the pipes with nine saves.
Swampscott 15, Revere 1: Liam Keaney erupted for five goals and two assists as the Big Blue (6-7) had an easy time of it. Goalie Tim Sheehan needed to make just one save to pick up the win in net. Other scorers were Jason Rothwell (3G, A), Ronan Locke (2G, 3A), Jason Codispoti (G, 2A), Christian Urbano (G, 2A), Liam Herlihy (G, A), Jack Hazel (G, A), Vaughn Hazel (G) and Roni Snitkovski (A).
Triton 11, Hamilton-Wenham 5: In a very physical contest, the Generals (2-9) got 16 saves from goalie Ben Woods to keep them within striking distance throughout. Will Stidsen led the offense with three goals, while Lucas Hunt added two.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 15, North Reading 6: Carolyn Bailey, Estelle Gromko (assist) and Halle Greenleaf all scored three goals to power the Tigers to their eighth win in nine contests. Allie Wile chipped in with two goals and an assists, as did Ella Stein, while Lyla Greenleaf (goal, assist) and Kayden Flather (goal) also contributed offensively.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Beverly 1: In a match where the two teams combined their effort to support Beverly Bootstraps by bringing jars to peanut butter to donate, the visiting Magicians got two wins at both singles and doubles to prevail. Pauline Geissler won at first singles (6-2, 7-6 (7-5), as did Charly Cooper at third singles (6-4, 6-2). The doubles wins for MHS came from Courtney Yoder and Aviva Bornstein (6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5), as well as Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin (6-2, 6-2).
Danvers 5, Saugus 0: The Falcons breezed to victory behind the singles play of Madison Savage (6-1, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-0), and Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-0). It was more of the same in doubles as Eva Nadeau and Josie Vogel (6-1, 6-2) won at first doubles while Jenny Patel and Raina Langlois (1-6, 6-1, 6-0) did likewise at second doubles.
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 0: The Chieftains didn't lose a single set in rolling past the visiting Fishermen. Senior captain Kendall Skulley, fellow 12th grader Nina Klink, and sophomore Teagan Skulley were all singles winners, with senior captain and Shaylee Moreno and sophomore Maya Klink teaming up to win at first doubles. Senior captain Chloe Ahern and junior Taylor Mastrogiovanni completed the sweep with a sweep of their own at second doubles.
Lynnfield 4, Ipswich 1: Picking up the win for the Tigers were the second doubles team of Maggie McCormick and Norah Hickey (6-2, 6-1).
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 2: Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory rebounded from a first set loss to win their first doubles match, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, to help the Generals (8-1 overall, 6-0 Cape Ann League) the clutch victory. Chloe Gern added a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at third singles, while Naomi Provost got the game-winning match at second singles, 6-0, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Beverly 0: The Magicians stayed unbeaten in Northeastern Conference matches at 8-0 as the doubles tandems of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (6-1, 6-4), plus Luke Miller nad Anthony Vizy (6-1, 6-0) rolled to straight wins. Singles players Mika Garber (6-1, 6-4), Jost Eggebrecht (6-3, 6-1), and Matthew Sherf (6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) completed the sweep for Marblehead (now 8-2 overall).
Lexington 3, St. John's Prep 2: The Eagles (10-1) tasted defeat for the first time all season to a strong Lexington squad. Winners for St. John's were Ben Liptak and Luke Prokopis at first doubles (6-2, 4-6, 7-5), in addition to the second doubles team of Luke Free and Mark McDuffee (5-7, 6-1, 6-2).
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 80, Marblehead 56: Pulling away in the distance relays, the Chieftains scored a big NEC triumph. Greta Mowers in the long jump (17-4 1/2), Caroline Losse in the triple jump (34-3), Sophia Doumas in the shot put (31-7), Cali Haberland in the javelin (99-2), Elizabeth Green in the 800 (2:26.4), Ella Alberta in the mile (6:05.1), and both the 4x100 (52.1) and 4x400 (5:04.5) relays.
Devin Whalen was a double winner for Marblehead in both the 100 hurdles (16.2) and 400 hurdles (73.1). Teammates Keira Sweetnam (high jump, 5-2), Rachael Albert (discus, 91-7), Ava Machado (100, 12.8), LeDaisha Williams (200, 26.6), Cate Trautman (400, 61.9), and Cat Piper (2-mile, 13:02.4) also picked up first place finishes.
Saugus 100, Salem 14: Isabella Cunha took first place for the Witches in the javelin at 66 feet three inches and a third in the 200 (30.3). Also for Salem, Medjine Moise finished second in the discus (59-4) and third in the shot put (26-1). Ana Soares was second in the 400 (75.5) as well.
Essex Tech 87, Shawsheen 49: Maci Abbatessa won both the shot put (31-6) and discus (94-11), setting a school record in the latter and earning a state qualifying throw, as the Hawks improved to 4-0. Nora Kiesel (100, 13.161 seconds), Olivia Feudo (200, 28.47 seconds), Kayleigh Silva (400, 66.13) and, making her debut in the event, Brooke Medico (triple jump, 30 feet) all recorded personal bests for the winners, who also got first place finishes from Kennedy Moyle in the long jump (14-10), Katie Hawks in the mile (6:35.84), and Oneishka Cerda in the javelin (77 feet).
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 70, Marblehead 66: Two first place wins from Spencer Schaap (shot put, 39-6, and discus, 110-4 1/2) and a boatload of second and third place showings helped the Chieftains pull out a dramatic victory. Nathan Molina Lopez (high jump, 5-8), Haven Novack (javelin, 120-10), Tyson Arnold (mile, 4:50.1), the and the 4x100 relay team (45.9) had the other first place finishes for Masconomet.
Alex Hersey won three events: the 110 hurdles (16.3), the long jump (20-5 1/2) and triple jump (40-5) in an excellent showing for Marblehead. Other winners included his teammates Errol Apostolopoulos in the 400 hurdles (62.6), Harrison Curtis in the 100 (11.4), Sebastian Pantzer in the 200 (23.8), David DiCostanzo in the 400 (53.3), Ryan Thompson in the 800 (2:11.6), Isaac Gross in the 2-mile (10:06.9), and the 4x400 relay (3:42.1) also won for the Magicians.
Saugus 72, Salem 44: Terry Ndemaze won both the high jump (5-0) and 200 meters (25.7) for Salem while Guywintz Jules captured top honors in the triple jump (32 feet) with teammate Adonis Sargsyan close behind (31-9) in second place. Another first place finisher for the Witches was Oscar Fernandez in the 400 (57.6).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Lynn Tech 1: A career high 20 kills from senior outside hitter Ryan Cole enabled the Hawks (7-3) to pull out a 25-8, 25-17, 21-15, 25-11 victory). Senior middle blocker/opposite Ryan Lovasco finished with 15 kills, four aces and three blocks, with junior setter Bruno Santos adding 22 assists. Senior defensive specialist contributed nine digs and four aces.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Farmingdale State 0: In the first round of the NCAA playoffs, the Gulls swept to advance. Lelja Guster and Ripley Uyeda teamed to win first doubles, Ashley Keaveney and Olivia Martinelli did the same at second doubles and Olivia Berler and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons made it a sweep. Martinelli and Uyeda picked up the only singles wins Endicott needed to make the second round, where it will face Babson on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Stevens 5, Salem State 0: The Vikings saw their season end in the opening round of the Division 3 NCAA tournament. Andrew Muttiah and Quentin Wilkens made the best fight of it at first doubles, falling 8-2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 12, MCLA 2: Gloucester's E.J. Field had three RBI and Jake Boucher had three of Salem State's 12 hits to help the Vikings (9-25) get a much-needed win. Owen Duggan also drove home a pair and Salem native Bobby Jellison picked up the victory with five solid innings of mound work.