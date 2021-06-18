SOFTBALL
Beverly 9, Medford 8: Noelle McLane roped an 0-2 pitch for a three-run triple as Beverly scored three in the top of the seventh to upset No. 7 seed Medford in Division 1 North action. McLane went 4-for-5 on the day, Mya Berron had two hits and three RBI and Emily Stillwell struck out nine and allowed no earned runs on eight hits to send the Panthers (5-10) to Monday's next round.
Lowell 11, Masconomet 4: The Chieftains left nine on base and bowed out in the D1 North playoffs despite making it a 6-4 game in the sixth. Freshman Alana DeLuties went 2-for-4, Sam Serio doubled and walked twice in her varsity debut and Liv Filmore and Maggie Caron each knocked in runs.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead goes distance: Senior Loeden Rodrigues won the 2-mile with a blazing time of 9:41 at the Division 2 North state meet in Weston. Teammate Ciro Martin finished third in the 800 (1:58) and the pair came back to join Peter Clifford and Nate May to finish third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:27. Clifford also came in fifth in the mile in 4:36.
Danvers fares well at states: Competing at the Division 2 North Championships at Weston High School, Danvers got a fourth place finish from Luke Llewellyn in the 800 (1:59.89) and a sixth place finish from Mekonnen Eon in the mile (PR of 4:37.56). TJ Glowik added a fourth place in the 2-mile (10:02.46), Kevin Rogers was fifth in the 2-mile (10:07.54) and Jonathan Leventhal was seventh in the javelin with a throw of 142-2.
GIRLS TRACK
Murphy leads Falcons at states: Competing in the Division 2 North Championships, Haley Murphy placed seventh in the 800 with a PR of 2:27.13 for Danvers to lead the way. Emma Eagan added a ninth place in the 2-mile with a PR of 12:22.45 while Courtney Hinchion was 11th in the mile with a PR of 5:43.46.
Essex Tech 9, Lynnfield 4: Bryan Swaczyk had two goals and four assists and freshman goalie Damian Biersteker made nine of his 10 saves in the second half as the second-seeded Hawks (13-1) won their first-ever playoff game, rallying from a two-goal halftime deficit. Captains Calvin Heline (3 goals, 2 assists) and Tyler Geary (goal) also contributed to the offense, as did Matthew Powers (goal, 2 assists), David Egan (goal, assist) and Dominic Tiberii (goal, assist).
"When Dominic Tiberii scored on the crease with 1:20 left to make it 9-7, the entire stadium just erupted," said head coach Sean Parsons. "The team knew, at that moment, that they have accomplished something that no other lacrosse team has yet to do: win a state tournament game. And their excitement and the look in their eyes was priceless."
Danvers 16, Malden Catholic 6: Christian Harvey netted five goals and an assist while Christian Burke finished with three scores and two helpers as the fourth-seeded Falcons got the better of their first round Division 2 North playoff matchup. Jake Ryan, Lucas Rotker and Nick Tavares each added two goals, with Tavares also picking up two assists. Jimmy Thibodeau had a goal and two assists, Jack Murphy had one of each, Dillion Driscoll and Sean Rivard each had one helper, and Donovan Biersteker stopped seven shots for the victory between the pipes for Danvers (now 10-3), which will host Wakefield Monday in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m..
Bishop Fenwick 13, Shawsheen 6: The Crusaders (11-6) went on the road and took down the seventh-seeded Rams behind Liam Hill's five tallies and one assist. Manny Alvarez Segee finished with two goals and three assists for No. 10 Fenwick, which also got a goal and two assists from both Aiden Anthony and Stefano Fabiano. George Kostolias earned the win after his nine-save performance, and Max Grenert (2 goals), Anthony Sasso (goal) and Nick Wesley (goal) also factoring into the scoring.
Burlington 14, Beverly 2: The Panthers saw their season come to an end at 7-8 after falling to the high powered Red Devils on the road. Captain Matt Mezza, a junior, had a goal and an assist; freshman defender Bradley Griffin scored his first career goal; and sophomore goalie Quinn Fidler stopped 15 shots for the Orange-and-Black.
Billerica 11, Masconomet 5: The Chieftains fell behind by four goals after one quarter and had to play catch up the rest of the way, finishing the season at 8-6. Captain Keo Kiriakos scored two goals, with Andrew Aylwin, Will Neuenhaus and Andrew Saumsiegle also scoring. Captain Jake Mair, Will Mitchell and Aylwin all had assists and goalie Max Rosenbaum stopped 13 shots.
Dracut 10, Swampscott 7: In a Division 3 North first round playoff game, the Big Blue (10-6) battled the host Middies tooth and nail throughout before eventually falling. Jack Russo, Jason Codispoti and Vinny Palmer all netted two goals for Swampscott and goalie Aidan Breault stopped 11 shots.
BASEBALL
Salem 12, Melrose 7: Senior Bobby Jellison and sophomore Jack Doyle had four hits each as Salem (7-10) upended Melrose on the road in its first D2 North playoff game. The Witches piled on eight runs in the top of the third to take control with Jellison earning the win and Rey Fortuna coming up with two clutch RBI. Robert Palacios had three hits and threw the final two innings while Tommy Beauregard and Ethan Doyle had three hits each.
Peabody 12, Lynn Classical 2: Senior Juan Tolentino's homer gave the Tanners (9-8) the lead for good in their D1 North opener at home. Junior Justin Powers struck out seven to earn his first career postseason win while Giovanni Guglielmo had three RBI and scored twice, Jacob Palhares went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Joey Raymond had two hits and scored twice, Ryan Knight scored three times and catcher Ryan Brunet drove in a pair.
Beverly 10, East Boston 1: Josh Demers had two hits with an RBI and the Panthers (8-7) scored six in the fourth to win their Division 2 North opener at home. Senior Eric DePiero earned the win with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings while Jackson Sumner drove in three runs with others driven in by Brennan Frost, Ian Visnick and Sam Armbruster. Logan Petrosino also scored twice for Beverly, which heads to North Andover on Monday.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Lynnfield 4: The Crusaders (9-11) got a strong start from Anthony Marino (6.2 innings, two earned runs, five hits, two walks, five Ks) and some solid offense behind him en route to an opening round win in Division 3 North. Chris Faraca led the charge at the plate with three hits and four RBI, while Scott Merson (2) and Brandon Bloom (1) also knocked in runs. Alex Gonzalez added two hits and two runs in the leadoff spot and Fenwick had nine total hits as a team. The Crusaders move on to face Brighton on Monday at 4.
Saugus 11, Swampscott 10: Falling behind 9-1, the Big Blue (7-8) tried to claw their way back but fell just short in the Division 3 North playoffs. Jonah Cadorette hit a 3-run homer as Swampscott scored five in the fifth to make it 11-9. John Caponigro had two hits and two RBI for the Big Blue with Aidan Graciale and Matt McIntire also chipped in with two hits each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 15, Tewksbury 10: Under the lights at home, the 11th seeded Falcons (now 10-5) prevailed in a preliminary round game and will now face host sixth seeded Malden on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 4, Masconomet 1: The Panthers picked up a hard fought win behind individual triumphs from senior captain Patrick Johnson (6-1, 7-5), senior captain Matt Mitchell (6-1, 3-6, 7-6) and both doubles teams (Thomas Schroter/Owen O'Brien, 6-4, 6-3) and Ryan Dunleavy/Ivan Contreras (7-6, 6-3). Beverly moves on to play the winner of Belmont and Concord Carlisle on Tuesday afternoon.
Masco's lone win came at second singles with Matt Aronson winning his match 6-3, 6-1.
Ipswich 4, Manchester Essex 1: The Tigers (7-6) toppled the Hornets in D3 North action behind wins by Aidan O'Flynn, John Werner and Jack Totten. Wes Lathrop and Brian Milano won at second doubles for Ipswich, which faces top seed Weston next.
Marblehead 4, Reading 1: Northeastern Conference MVP Mike Garber took first singles 6-0, 6-1 to set the tone for the Magicians in their playoff opener. Daniel Farfel won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 and Marblehead also swept doubles action with Kipp Schauder/Dwight Foster winning 6-4, 6-2 and Thomas Dack/Aidan Ryan winning 6-4, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Reading 1: The Magicians advanced in the Division 2 North tournament with a solid all-around performance. Cannan Whittier was victorious at second singles (6-3, 6-2), Tess Keaney won at third singles (6-0, 6-3), and both of the Magicians' doubles teams remained undefeated with sound wins. Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur earned a 6-4, 7-6 triumph at No. 1, while Leah Saulnier and Ava Ulliam won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Marblehead faces the winner of Beverly and Burlington in the next round.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Saugus 1: The Crusaders (8-4) won their first round matchup thanks to singles wins from Madelyn Leary (7-6, 6-2) and Sam Summa (6-4, 6-2), as well as doubles triumphs from Kristina Rucha/Julianna Camozzi and Lily Brown/Sabrina Botthof. Fenwick advances in Division 3 North play and will travel to Austin Prep on Monday.
WRESTLING
North Andover 54, Danvers 14: The Falcons' season came to an end at 3-5-1 with a Division 2 North playoff loss.
VOLLEYBALL
North Andover 3, St. John's Prep 1: The seventh seeded Eagles were upset in the first round of the North postseason draw and finished the year at 9-3.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 15, Winnipesaukee 8: The Navs (6-3-2) exploded for nine runs sixth, batting around to take control for good. Logan Bravo and Kyle Maurice each hit home runs for North Shore and Jose Aquino drove in three runs while Jon Luders scored twice.