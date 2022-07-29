NORTH SHORE GIRLS HS BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Masconomet 24, Essex Tech 21: Kayleigh Monagle exploded for 16 points and the No. 2 seed Chieftains won their playoff opener after trailing by one at halftime. Remmi Cote added six for Masco while Molly McLeod led Essex Tech with 12 and Tenley Mugford chipped in five.
Danvers 37, Bishop Fenwick 35: Incoming freshman Angie Djoko took over for the Falcons with 16 impressive points. Reese Holland added eight and Kaylee Marsello scored six. Fenwick was led by Celia Nielsen (nine points) and Narah Pasquarelli (five).