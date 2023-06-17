LEGION BASEBALL
Peabody/Middleton 4, Newburyport 0: Joey Raymond racked up 13 strikeouts and allowed three hits and Christian Rosa closed out the game for the save as Peabody moved to 2-0 on the summer. Chris Trodden drove in a pair of runs and Jacob Behn executed a suicide squeeze for an RBI while adding two base knocks.
Beverly/Salem 9, Methuen 5: Tyler O'Neill went 3-for-3 at the dish as the unbeaten Post 331 (3-0) scored twice in the fifth to take the lead and added three insurance runs in the seventh. Julian Ortiz earned the win in relief with two scoreless frames while Sam Armbruster (three runs), Noah Staffier, Rocco Ryan and Josh Demers all had two hits each.
Beverly/Salem 12, Haverhill 0: Jordan O'Malley threw four scoreless and Anthony Mastroianni closed it out to keep Beverly/Salem unbeaten at 2-0 on Thursday. Logan Petrosino, Josh Derems and Noah Staffier all had two hits and Beverly/Salem totaled ten in all in the victory.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 13, Ipswich 4: Hunter Wilichoski blasted a solo homer while Harrison O'Brien went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Carter Coffey had two hits and three RBI to pace a 16-hit attack for the Generals. Nick Freni and Ryan Monahan added two hits apiece while Wilichoski, Luke McClintock, Cam Vautour and O'Brien combined for 13 strikeouts on the hill.
NECBL
Newport 2, North Shore Navigators 0: Brayden Clark of Beverly struck out three in five innings of work and Hamilton's Will Jones threw two scoreless but the Navs (2-7) couldn't do much in terms of run support on the road. North Shore only had three hits with two of them coming off the bat of second baseman Brendan Jones.