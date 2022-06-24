NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Winnipesaukee Muskrats 7, North Shore Navigators 3: The Navs fell to 3-13 on the season despite a 2-for-4 performance from Connor Bertsch. Timmy Kenney, Tyler McDonald, Peyton Heisner and Patrick Bradley-Cooney all pitched well in relief in the loss.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Northeast 6, Swampscott 1: The Tides rolled Swampscott in the first half of a doubleheader Friday night.
Beverly 20, North Shore 0: The Recs exploded offensively in a big shut out win over the North Shore Freedom.