NECBL
North Shore 4, Winnipesaukee 1: Chris Shine struck out nine in six innings of work and the Navs bullpen was masterful in a tidy home win Friday at Fraser Field. Joe Lomuscio provided the bulk of the offense with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Jon Luders added a pair of RBI and Logan Bravo had two hits for the winners, now 16-14-2 with two straight wins.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 1, Swampscott Sox 0: Andrew O'Neill's RBI double plated the game's only run and John Doyle (5 innings, 7 strikeouts) and Peter O'Connell (two inning save) did the rest for the first-place Pub (12-2-2).