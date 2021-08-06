NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Keene Swamp Bats 8, North Shore Navigators 3: The Navs couldn't overcome a nine-hit effort by the Bats and will face a winner take all situation on the road Saturday at 3 p.m. Should they win, they'd advance to the NECBL semifinals. Joe Lomuscio mashed an inside the park homer in the setback to knock in the the team's only runs. Jake McElroy led the squad with two hits while Logan Bravo also had a hit.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Phillies 2, Peabody Champions 0: Christian Dow threw a complete game, two-hit shutout and Nick Powers went deep to help the Phillies to victory. North Shore will try to to close out the playoff series on Saturday night at 7:30 under the lights at Twi Field in Danvers.