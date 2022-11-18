WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Plymouth State 1: Carolyn Mahoney poked in a loose puck in the third period to send Salem State (1-3-1) to victory for the first time under head coach Julian Giantonio. Kaia Hollingsworth made 27 saves in the win and Peabody co-op product Jess Robert netted the game-tying goal on a breakaway in the second period.
Endicott 2, Suffolk 1 (OT): Kat Keith netted the game-winner set up at Samantha Fantasia at 4:20 of overtime to send the Gulls (5-2) to a thrilling comeback win. Catherine Miles converted a power play at 5:40 of the third to tie things up after Suffolk had taken a 1-0 lead and goalie Michaela O'Brien kept the Gulls in it throughout with 35 stops.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Suffolk 0: The No. 13 ranked Gulls (6-1) stayed perfect in league play with Ryan Wilson's second straight shutout (this one including 17 saves). Zach Mazur had a couple of goals while Ryan Willett and Ryan Gaulin also scored.