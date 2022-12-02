MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Wentworth 2: The No. 11 ranked D3 team in the land doubled up Wentworth on the road. Endicott (8-1) connected three times on the power play with Zach Mazur scoring two of those and Ryan Gaulin netting the other. Andrew Kurapov had the even strength goal for the Gulls and assisted on two other tallies and goaltender Ryan Wilson skated away with 16 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Norwich 6, Salem State 0: Hannah Aveni made 45 saves and Salem State (2-6-1) managed a mere seven shots on goal in the road loss.