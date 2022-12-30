BOYS TRACK
Beverly, Peabody tie: With 80 points each, the Beverly and Peabody boys tied for the Northeastern Conference freshman/sophomore meet crown.
The Tanners saw Alex Jackson win the shot put (46-11), Kobe Avery win the long jump (19-3 1/2) and Brian Stevens top the 600 (1:33) while Beverly had a pair of champions in Tim Harrington in the hurdles (9.71) and Ray Kwiatek in the 300 (40.53). In terms of relays, Beverly took the 4x400 and Marblehead won the 4x200.
Danvers High's distance team had a great day with Jon Rooney winning the mile (4:57), Chuck Garlin winning the 1000 (2:53) and Will Conklin winning the 2-mile (10:30).
Masconomet's Joe Eberhardt won the high jump (5-4), Marblehead's Thomas Carlson won the dash (6.99). Marblehead was third in the team standings with 63 points and Danvers netted 56.
GIRLS TRACK
Patturelli, Tanners shine: Peabody's 122 points topped the NEC Freshman/Sophomore charts and Connie Patturelli was named Outstanding Performer after winning the 300 (47.39), the long jump (16-05) and running a leg of the gold medal 4x400 relay with Sofia Schirria, Brook Lomasney and Madi Barrett.
Also winning events for the Tanners were Makayla Kokonezis (high jump, 4-10) and Ava Champigny (2-mile, 13:14).
Marblehead, which had the most most points with 94, saw Ava Machado win the dash (7.71) and Elise Burchfield win the hurdles (10.19). The Magicians also won gold in the 4x200 relay.
Swampscott's Cecilla O'Connor won the shot put (29-04 1/2), Beverly's Tara McNeil won the mile (6:00) and Olivia St. Pierre of Danvers won the 1000 (3:31).
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 147.1, Bishop Fenwick 123.9: The state champs opened the year with an impressive win led by Bella Misiura, who scored 38.45 all-around and got a school record 9.9 on bars. Meri Brandt was second all-around at 38.1. Greta Mowers scored 9.1 on vault as well as 8.45 on beam while Fallon Eberhardt scored an impressive 9.35 on vault while getting 8.55 on bars and Mya Champlain picked up 9.35 on floor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prospect Hill 41, Salem Academy 39: Kianny Mirabel Nunez made some key free throws down the stretch to keep it close but the Navs lost a close battle. Grace Thomas, Emilie Nieves and Gen Pelletier played well and Cindy Shehu also continued her strong play of late.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 59, Prospect Hill 50: Jordan Maxson, Angel Santiago, Ivan Paredes and Jorbert Peralta all scored in double figures to lead the balanced Navs to victory.
Peabody 69, Ipswich 39: The Tanners improved to 4-1 behind another strong game from Anthony Forte, who finished with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Raphel Laurent chipped in 13 points and four rebounds, Shea Lynch had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Johnny Lucas had a near double-double with eight points and nine boards.
For Ipswich (0-4), which trailed by just 11 at the half, Toby Adams knocked down seven triples on his way to a team-high 21 points. Nick Deleon added nine points in the loss.
Wakefield 66, Salem 54: The Witches dropped an out of conference decision despite 27 points and four blocks from Brayson Green. Chris Qirjazi added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, while Jack Doyle dished out seven assists to go with his six points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 5, Masconomet 0: Vanessa Steinmeyer scored a pair of goals and sophomore Alyse Mutti earned her third shutout of the year as the Tanners improved to 4-2. Angela Fabbo, Ava Buckley and Shirley Whitmore all netted goals for Peabody with assists from Daniella White and Mia Lava among others.
Madie Dupuis was immense in net for the Chieftains (2-4) with a season-high 42 saves but Peabody had a strong night moving the puck to create plenty of scoring chances.
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 2, Dedham 1 (OT): Thanks to Joe Young's goal 1:43 into the extra session, the Chieftains (now 3-2) captured the consolation game at the JL 11 Holiday Tournament in Stoneham. Goalie Tristen Dillon picked his second win in as many starts, coming up with 29 saves. Brady Forde also scored for the winners, who got assists from Anthony Cerbone, Max Conley and Young, as well as excellent defense from both Cam Juliano and Cerbone.
Dracut 9, Peabody/Saugus 0: Despite a season high 39 saves from netminder Ashton Sousa, the Tanners fell to 2-4.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coast Guard 92, Salem State 69: Kylie Gates had a team-high 19 points for the Vikings (5-7) but it was mostly all Coast Guard as they exploded for 34 third quarter points. Freshman Ernidia Goncalves added 11 for SSU and Abuk Teng also scored 11.
Vassar 62, Gordon 49: The Scots led by one at halftime but faltered after the break. Madison Wynbeek had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a solid double-double and Ami Rivera added 15 of her own.
Eastern Conn. State 72, Endicott 45: Tara Laugeni had a team-high 11 points but it was a tough night overall for the Gulls (3-6). Emily St. Thomas added 10 points with five steals.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Farmingdale State 78, Endicott 65: Liam Dunfee went 10-for-10 from the line for an aggressive 12 total points but the Gulls (6-3) couldn't quite keep pace. Jeff Hill notched a team-high 13 points.