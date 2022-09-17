BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 7, Everett 3: The Tanners (3-1-1) got back on track behind a hat trick from Victor Maciel and a goal and three assists from John Arruda. Nathan Braz and Ryan Alves each added a goal and an assist while Bruno Correia scored once and Kyle Labao had one assist in the win.
Essex Tech 1, North Reading 1: Clint Vieira scored the Hawks lone goal while Guido Iannalfo made eight saves in net to help secure the draw. Essex Tech also beat Lowell Catholic on Thursday, 4-0.
Masconomet 5, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Chieftains saw five different players notch a goal en route to another win. Those goals went to Ara Scarpaci, Jason Karas, Jack Wexler, Aidan Colleran and Matt Sheehan, with assists going to Wexler, Abdullah Merhi, Christian Shaffer, Jack Fiedler and Jacob Olsen. Also playing well in the win was Gabe Fales, Tennant Bryson and Andrew Vonner.
Covenant Christian 6, CHCH 1: Anthony Reis scored three times while Tariku Soria pumped in two goals to help Covenant prevail. Evan Roy also scored in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Swampscott 2, Haverhill 0: Mia Schena had a goal and an assist while Theo Spellios also scored to help the Big Blue improve to 2-0-1. Jess Ford added an assist while Lilian Gosselin made four saves in net.
Covenant Christian 11, CHCH 1: Covenant rolled behind four goals from Liza Minogue, three from Carys Walters and one apiece from Mari Walters, Haley Nelson, Anna Jukanovich and Leah McEachern.
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Manchester Essex 90: The Generals moved to 7-2 behind 21 points from Cameron McIntosh, 20 from Jack Bial and 19 from Tim Becker.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 1, Beverly 0: Sarah Graves scored her first varsity goal off an assist from Maggie Sturgis to help the Chieftains prevail.
For Beverly, the Panthers defense defended 14 corners without allowing a goal while Amelia Massa made 16 saves. Cerys Murphy and Ella Maloblocki were strong defensively with freshman Madeline LeBlanc also playing well.
Swampscott 7, Saugus 0: Lucie Brown scored three times while Sophia Ciciotti had two goals to help the Big Blue roll. Brooke Waters and Olivia Baran added a goal and two assists apiece while Sawyer Groothuis, Meg Baran and Coco Clopton each had two assists.
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: The Falcons (4-0) secured a shutout win behind two goals apiece from Abby Sher and Emma Wilichoski. Shea DiGilio added a goal and an assist, Katherine Purcell had two assists and Malana Moy had one helper. Megan McGinnity made three saves in the cage for her third shutout of the season.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Manchester Essex 2: Madison Faragi and Zoe Elwell scored the Crusader goals with Rayne Millett and Ruby Cahill adding assists. Kate McPhail played well defensively and Tess Keenan was strong in the midfield. Meg Donnelly made nine saves in net in the draw.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Malden Catholic 1: Ava Vautour scored the Generals lone goal on an assist from Marlee Flanagan. Lucy Ayers also played well in the tie.
VOLLEYBALL
Whittier 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks dropped a competitive 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 decision on Friday.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, St. Mary's 0: The Generals picked up their third win of the season with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 sweep. Senior captains Grace Roebuck and Kristina Montoya played well in the win, as did senior captain Amber Scanlon (team-best 19 assists and four aces). Seniors Lily Russo, Erin O'Bannon and Sophia Roman also played well in their debut matches while Maddie Wilson (2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs, Gaby Campbell (7 kills, 3.5 blocks, 1 dig, 1 ace), Kat Makogonov and Kimara Delrosario all played well.
Peabody 3, Ipswich 2: The Tanners picked up a competitive 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-4 triumph behind 15 kills from Lizzy Bettencourt and 13 kills and eight aces from Isabel Bettencourt Michaela Alperen added four aces and 11 service points, Abby Bettencourt had 10 kills and 27 assists, and Allie Flewelling, Kayla Landry, Gabbie Martinez and Maddie Castro all contributed in the win.
For Ipswich, Grace Sorensen had 11 kills, 20 digs and an ace, Carolyn Bailey had 12 digs, 45 serve receptions and three assists, Ella Stein had nine hills, 10 digs and two aces and Addison Pillis had four kills and a pair of blocks.
Marblehead 3, Notre Dame Hingham 1: The Magicians (4-1) picked up a 25-21, 26-28, 25-10, 25-7 victory behind 11 kills, eight aces and 14 digs from Keira Sweetnam. Isabel Wabno added another seven kills to go with 17 digs, Caitlin Parkman had 16 digs, Tamya Johnson had 14 aces and 12 assists and Julia Potvin had 10 assists and four aces in the win.
North Reading 3, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue dropped a tight decision on Friday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Fitchburg State 7, Salem State 1: Melanie Mason scored the Vikings (1-3) lone goal.
COLLEGE VOLELYBALL
Eastern Nazarene 3, Gordon 0: The Scots (3-6) dropped a competitive 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 decision despite nine kills, two aces and three blocks from Annie Murphy.