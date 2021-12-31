GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Masconomet 1: Junior Chloe Considine had a pair of goals and senior captain Catherine Sweeney netted her first of the year to help the Tanners improve to 4-1-1. Jenna DiNapoli, Ella Chase and Penny Spack also lit the lamp while Caroline Burton and Vanessa Steinmeyer earned their first points of the season with assists. Freshman goalie Alyse Mutti was sharp in net to pick up the win.
Masconomet (2-3) saw two 7th graders hook up for the power play goal in the second period when Kailyn Willa scored her first career goal assisted by classmate Bella Campbell. Goalies Maddie Dupuis (23 saves) and Mackenzie Cronin combined for 27 stops.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andover 67, St. John's Prep 45: Mike O'Brien was the lone man in double figures for the Eagles with 14 points and Kyle Webster chipped in with six.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wesleyan 74, Endicott 66: Sarah Dempsey had a nice effort with 25 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn't enough to keep the Gulls (4-6) in it in a non-league home loss. Tara Laugeni also had a nice outing with 15 points.