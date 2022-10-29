GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 5, Winthrop 1: Connie Patturelli had a hat trick and assisted on another goal as the Tanners wrapped up the regular season at 7-8-2. Ally Bettencourt had three assists while Taylor Bettencourt had an goal with a helper and Gina Sinibaldi also scored.
Marblehead 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: Junior Samantha Dormer scored her 11th goal of the year assisted by captain Cait Mullins and the Magicians (9-4-5) head to the playoffs with two straight shutouts by Kate Burns. Talia Selby, Lily Gerson, Grace Mortensen, Leah Schauer and Ava Larco led the defense for Marblehead.
Fenwick (1-12-4) got great play out of Annie Swanson, Taylor Carafa, Carolina Salvo and Sam Sharp.
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Rockport 0: Eight different players — Ella Schenker, Tessa Hunt, Sydney Mason, Annie Moynihan, Georgia Mazuzan, Lily Mark, Georgia Wilson and Sadie Gamber — had goals as the defending D4 state champs ended the regular season at 11-5. Sophomore Maddy Wood had two assists and seniors Chloe Gern and Kaitlyn Menegoni were among those with single helpers.
Swampscott 1, Wilmington 0: Senior keeper Lilian Gosselin made 14 saves for her ninth shutout of the and Swampscott (10-5-3) goes to the playoffs riding a five game unbeaten streak. Victoria Quagrello had the game's only goal assisted by Mia Schena.
Dexter Southfield 1, Pingree 0: The Highlanders (13-2-1) conceded a goal early and could never get it back despite excelled play from Maddie Landers, Katherine Gasiorowski and Avery DePiero.
Waring 6, CHCH 0: Bella Fedele and Sophia Vaca had two goals each and Eliza Loring and Una Norton also scored to help the Wolfpack triumph.
BOYS SOCCER
Swampscott 1, Marblehead 0: The Big Blue picked up an impressive NEC win, perhaps their best of the season, behind Lucas Bereaud's goal.
Pingree 3, Bancroft 0: Danny Alepa, Riley McClure and Noe Aguliar all scored to help the Highlanders secure the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Marblehead 3, Ipswich 0: Reigning NEC MVP Keira Sweetnam had 17 kills and the Magicians (15-3) handed the defending D4 state champs just their second loss of the season (both to NEC foes). Isabel Wabno added nine kills, Caitlin Parkman had 14 digs and five aces and Tamya Johnson totaled 18 assists.
The Tigers (16-2) were led by Claire Buletza (eight kills, 13 digs), Carolyn Bailey (11 digs), Ella stein (six kills) and Tess O'Flynn (eight assists, four kills, five digs).
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Manchester Essex 1: Senior forwards Greta Mowers and Maggie Sturgis both scored twice and Nora Duval added a goal of her own as the Chieftains (15-0-3) will head into the state's Division 2 state playoffs as the top seed. Maddi Wayland picked up yet another victory in net, with the goalie stopping three shots in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 0, Triton 0: In a game dedicated to raising awareness for Morgan's Message, the Crusaders (now 10-3-5) got strong midfield play from Zoe Elwell and Ruby Cahill as well as Kate McPhail on defense and Meg Donnelly (5 saves) in net.6).