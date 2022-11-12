CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody shines: Logan Tracia clocked the fasted time in Peabody High history for a state meet 5,000 meter run at 15:25.7 to finish third in the Division 1B race at Wrentham. Peabody was eighth as a team in the boys standings while Sarah DiVasta came in ninth overall in the girls race to also advance to next week's All-State competition.
Marblehead comes out victorious: The Magicians boys squad won the Division 1C state divisional championship in Wrentham behind an eighth place finish from Ryan Thompson (16:22). It was the first time since 2015 that Marblehead claimed a divisional championship. Isaac Gross was close behind in ninth (16:24), Harrison Kee was 12th (16:38) and David DiCostanzo 20th (17:05). Also running well for Marblehead was Ryan Blestowe (27th, 17:12), Errol Apostolopoulos (50th, 17:44) and Gabe Bayramian (73rd, 18:14). The Magicians now travel to Fort Devens next Saturday to compete in the all-state championship.
FOOTBALL
Ipswich 49, Arlington Catholic 20: Senior captain Henry Wright ran for a career high 284 yards and scored four touchdowns plus a 2-point conversion as the Tigers (3-7) won their second straight game and third in the last four. Freshman Louie Harrington added 109 yards rushing and a score for Ipswich, while Matt McGowan added 79 yards and a TD. Quarterback Eliot Donovan also snuck in for a touchdown for IHS, which had 473 total yards of offense ... all on the ground. Harrington also booted five extra points.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sandwich 4, Swampscott 0: The seventh seeded Big Blue's Division 3 tournament run came to an end in the quarterfinals as second ranked Sandwich pulled away with three second half goals. Swampscott finished its season at 12-6-3.
Pingree 6, Portsmouth Abbey 1: The Highlanders won their 17th game of the season in convincing fashion in the Eastern Independent League semifinals. Pingree (17-2-1) will now host Newton Country Day for the EIL crown Saturday at home (noon).
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 9, Beaver Country Day 0: The Highlanders cruised into the EIL championship game for the ninth straight season.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 3, Portsmouth Abbey 0: The Highlanders picked up a convincing win in the Eastern Independent League semifinals thanks to goals from Riley McClure, Rogan Cardinal and Peter Jenkins. Charlie Lynch had the shutout in net for Pingree, which will take on Concord Academy in the league championship on Saturday (4 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
Dartmouth 3, Masconomet 0: The 12th seeded Chieftains were bounced in straight sets on the road in a Division 2 quarterfinal.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Western New England 1: Primo Self, Ryan Willett, and Derek Contessa each had a goal and an assist as the Gulls (3-1) scored four times in a span of 5 minutes 27 seconds of the first period to roll to victory. Atticus Kelly stopped 19 shots in net for his third win, while teammates Andrew Kurapov, Elliott Clemmons, and Connor Beatty all had single goals and Connor Amsley finished with two assists.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Boston 4, Salem State 0: Despite 32 saves from Hannah Aveni, the Vikings fell to 0-3 on the season.
Endicott 4, Western New England 1: The Gulls improved to 4-1 thanks to goals from Morgan Sisson, Sydney Fascetta, Madison Hentosh and Teaghan Hall. Assists went to Hall, Hentosh, Tara Henshaw, Kellie Popkin, Kaylee Liberty and Sami Barletta. Michaela O'Brien made 19 saves in net for the win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 71, Wheaton 52: Serianna Anderson had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals while being one of four starters who scored in double digits, giving the Scots (1-1) their first win of 2022-23. Isabella Rivera had 16 points and four steals for the winners, who also got 15 points apiece from Ami Rivera (4 steals) and Madison Wynbeek.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nazarene 90, Gordon 72: Despite 22 points from Garrett Sattazahn, the Scots fell to 0-2 on the season. Michael Makiej also finished in double figures for Gordon with 13 points.