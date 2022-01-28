BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 65, Saugus 50 (OT): Saugus hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, but it was all Peabody (now 8-4) from there to close things out. Luke Roan scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the way, Colin Berube had 12 points, six rebounds and some clutch free throws down the stretch, and Shea Lynch had 11 points, six rebounds and five steals. Nick Soper also made some key plays in crunch time, while Anthony Forte put in eight points, five assists and five steals.
Essex Tech 67, Minuteman 48: The Hawks (7-4) earned an impressive win to move into a tie for first place in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Shawn O'Keefe led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Cael Dineen had 13 points, 17 boards and three blocks, and Andrew Paulino had 11 points in the second half to help seal the win.
Swampscott 66, Marblehead 60: The Big Blue (7-4) led by double digits for most of the game before Marblehead exploded for 25 points in the fourth to make things interesting. But Max Brodsky (11 points) hit a big three down the stretch to give Swampscott some cushion, and they were able to hang on for a big NEC win. Evan Roth led the charge with 20 points, Cam O'Brien scored 12 while leading the way in both rebounds and assists, and Ryan Ward also scored 12 points in the win.
Covenant Christian 48, Cambridge School of Weston 24: Beverly native Daniel Chewning scored 15 points and dished out eight assists to help Covenant improve to 5-4 on the season. Fellow Garden City representative Steven Joseph added nine points and nine assists, while Danvers' Evan Ray had six points and five boards. Josh Perkari also chipped in 10 rebounds in the win.
Salem 53, Salem Academy 36: Treston Abreu scored 19 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals as Salem (10-2) clinched a spot in the state tournament. Darlin Santiago added 14 points and a team-high seven steals, Jack Doyle scored nine points with four assists, and Jayren Romero (3 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) turned in a tremendous effort on both ends of the court.
For Salem Academy (9-5), Jorbert Peralta, Azriel Taguiam and Dexter Brown all played well.
Beverly 69, Masconomet 40: The Panthers remained unbeaten at 13-0 behind 22 points from Ryder Frost and 17 from Dylan Crowley.
Malden Catholic 92, St. John's Prep 56: Jack Angelopolus (14 points), Jacob Mercedes (12 points) and Mike O'Brien (10 points) all reached double figures for the Eagles (4-5), but it wasn't enough in the lopsided setback.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 48, Ipswich 22: The Generals grabbed a solid home victory.
Masconomet 47, Beverly 29: Masconomet celebrated Senior Night with a victory while Beverly was led by Angelina Mazzone's nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
Salem 72, Salem Academy 50: The Navs (now 10-4) got 23 points from Kianny Mirabel Nunez plus a 20 point outburst from Cindy Shehu.
Marblehead 31, Swampscott 20: Led by its five seniors — Kat Candelaria (4 points), Ella Kramer (4 threes), Molly Cronin (4 points), Catherine Comstock (2 points) and Annika Haley (4 points), the Magicians turned in a tremendous defensive effort to secure a big win.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Mark's 8, Pingree 0: Goalies Matt Cusolito (44) and Luke Marinelli (14) combined for nearly 50 saves as the Highlanders were under fire most of the night.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKERBALL
Worcester State 92, Salem State 87: The Vikings (10-8) suffered their first loss in league play in a back-and-forth affair. Sean Bryan had a game-high 30 points along with six rebounds and five assists to lead Salem and Connor Bryne added 15 points with 11 rebounds.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 2, Salem State 1 (OT): Tea Miles scored a power play goal in the first period to gave Salem State (3-13) an early lead but the Panthers tied it up with 4:32 remained and won it in OT. That transpired despite a solid 35-save effort in net from Kaia Hollingsworth.
Suffolk 4, Endicott 3: A shorthanded goal by Samantha Fantasia at the end of the second period gave Endicott (11-4-1) the lead but the Rams got the only two of the third to knock off the No. 8 ranked team in the country. Kellie Popkin and Tabitha Francescheni also scored for the Gulls Michaela O'Brien stopped 32 shots.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 69, Salem State 67: Liz Zaiter connected for her usual double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds but the Lancers took the lead on a layup with 30 seconds to play. Gabby Torres also had a nice outing for the Vikings with 17 points.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Suffolk 3, Endicott 3: An ill-timed penalty with just over five minutes left let the Rams break a 2-2 tie with a power play marker as the No. 12 ranked Gulls fell to 12-5-1. Mitch Shaheen's man advantage marker had evened this off earlier in the period and Andrew Kurapov also scored. Elijah Harris made 19 saves in his second start of the year.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Swimming — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex at Gordon College (6:50); Beverly vs. Masconomet at Gordon College, Wenham (7:30).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Beverly (7:15).