Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a wintry mix late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a wintry mix late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.