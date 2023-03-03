BOYS BASKETBALL
Xaverian 59, Peabody 44: Trailing by just two at the half, the Tanners (16-6) struggled in the third quarter and were unable to recover down the stretch of the Division 1 Round of 32 bout. Raphel Laurent scored 11 points and dished out three assists to pace Peabody. A.J. Forte (9 points, 4 steals) and Shea Lynch (9 points, 10 rebounds) also played well, as did senior Danny Barrett (8 points, 5 rebounds). Nathan Braz chipped in five points and three dimes while Vin O'Hara and Johnny Lucas turned in strong games overall.
Mount Greylock 57, Salem Academy 56: The Navigators (16-4) dropped a heartbreaker at home in the Division 5 first round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St Mary’s 81, Ipswich 39: The Tigers (11-11) trailed by only 12 at halftime but wore down against one of the best team in the state. Ipswich coach Chris Tolios was extremely proud of the way his team played with energy throughout the night.
Wayland 54, Masconomet 52: The Chieftains (14-8) saw their season come to a close in tight fashion during the Division 2 Round of 32.
WRESTLING
New England championships: After the first day of the New England Interscholastic Championships, St. John's Prep sits in third place in the team standings with three grapplers still alive in the championship brackets: Alex Bajoras (285), Alex Schaeublin (113) and Rawson Iwanicki (160).
Other North Shore wrestlers still alive in the championship rounds are Luke Connolly of Bishop Fenwick (145), Miles Darling of Masconomet (120),
Among those competing in the blood rounds of consolation action are Beverly's Gino Sicari (182), Danvers' Joe Baker (160) and several Eagles from St. John's.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 7, Salem State 0: John Mulready went 4-for-4 with a triple, Caleb Shpur drove in two runs and Joe Millar had three to power Endicott (1-0) in the season opener. Rian Schwede struck out only two but posted seven scoreless for the win. Salem (0-1) was hurt by two errors and limited to four hits while on the mound, Jack Sefrino and Brock Pare combined for nine strikeouts.
Scots drop two: In Florida, Gordon (0-2) lost both ends of a double header with Fitchburg State, 7-4 and 6-2. Shane Demers hit a double for Gordon while Bishop Fenwick grad Gianna Mercurio had his first collegiate hit with a double for the Scots.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 12, Conn. College 11 (OT): Matthew DiLorenzo scored in overtime to seal the win for the Gulls (3-1), who rallied after allowing the tying goal with 26 seconds to go. Max Kesicki's three goals led Endicott while Dom Russo and Dom Valera scored two apiece.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Framingham State 10: Katie Schenk scored three times while Alex Palermo and Carly Pierce had two each to pace the Gulls (2-0) at home. Lydia Akins made 11 stops in net to hold off the Rams.