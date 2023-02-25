WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 65, UNE 56: The No. 6 seed Gulls continued their Cinderella run to the Commonwealth Coast Conference finals after upsetting UNE on the road in the semi's. Emily St. Thomas did a little of everything for the victors with a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and seven key free throws. Taylor Bogdanski and Sarah Dempsey added 14 each, Tara Laugeni had 12 and UNE got as close as three with 4:40 left but never closed the gap fully.
Endicott (13-14) is the lowest seed to ever make a CCC final, which they'll play Sunday at regular season champion Roger Williams.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 66, Lexington Christian 59: Hudson Weidman's team-best 16 points powered the Highlanders in the EIL semifinals. Jack Murphy added 15 points and Ray Cuevas scored a dozen for Pingree, which will visit Beaver Country Day in the league title game on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 71, Berwick 44: Bella Vaz had 25 more points and the Highlanders (19-5) cruised in the EIL semifinals. Tori Farrell added 12 points and 10 out of the 11 Pingree players dressed scored at least one point. Up next is the EIL championship game at Beaver Country Day on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, MIT 13: The Gulls (2-0) led by one going into the fourth quarter and held serve the whole way from there. Dom Valera, who had the go-ahead tally, totaled four goals along with with Max Kesicki while Nick Pagliuso added three.
Albertus Magnus 11, Salem State 6: Luke Fleming had the first three goals of the season for Salem State (0-1) but they were out-pointed by A.M. at home. Sean Roach also had a pair for the Vikings and Aidan Hollingsworth chipped in a goal and an assist.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Portsmouth Abbey 6, Pingree 0: The Highlanders saw their season come to an end in the Eastern Independent League semifinals on the road.