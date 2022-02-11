GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 42, Swampscott 30: Krsytal Zepaj totaled 11 points and Sarah Green ripped down nine rebounds to help the Chieftains improve to 11-4 with a road win.
St. Mary's Lynn 66, Bishop Fenwick 61: Sophomore Cecilia Kay had a monster game with 27 points and 12 rebounds as Fenwick dipped to 10-5 and 7-2 in CCL play. Senior captain Nasha Arnold added 17 points and 11 rebounds, captain Emma Burke had nine on three treys and sophomore Ella Andrews grabbed 10 rebounds.
Danvers 32, Gloucester 19: The Falcons broke back into the win column led by Kristina Yebba's 13 points. Senior Reese Pszenny had a great game with six rebounds and six points, Ellie Anderson added five with three steals and three assists and Gabby Chisholm grabbed four steals with four boards.
Pingree 33, Governor's 29: In front of a standing room crowd, the Highlanders got clutch defense from Sam Jones (9 points) and Lexi Garcia (six points) to win in the final minute. Sophomore Bella Vaz also scored nine and junior Emily Norton chipped in six.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 83, Winthrop 39: The Panthers (18-0) cruised on Senior Night behind strong play from all seven seniors: Nick Braganca, Aidan Mountain, Griffin Francis, Nick Fox, Brady Trask, Lucas Aguiar and Zack Sparkman.
Marblehead 59, Peabody 55: The Magicians (9-6) were up by as many as 12 points before holding on down the stretch for a big NEC win. Noah Mann hit four triples in the second half to finish with 12 points while Tyrone Countrymon had 14 points to lead the way. Seniors Kipp Schauder and Lucas Mouthaan each chipped in eight points while sophomore Ryan Commoss added 10 off the bench including a 4-for-4 clip from the line down the stretch.
For Peabody (11-6), Anthony Forte had 18 points while Colin Berube had 15. Luke Roan added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Salem 56, Saugus 38: The Witches (13-3) got a career-high 21 points from Brayson Green, who also grabbed four rebounds and swatted two shots. Treston Abreu added 16 points and five boards while Jack Doyle dished out eight assists to go with four points.
Essex Tech 70, Innovation 48: Everyone that played for the Hawks scored to help the team clinch a spot in the state tournament. Shawn O'Keefe (10 points, 12 boards) and Cael Dineen (10 points, 15 boards) led the way with double-doubles.
Xaverian 64, St. John's Prep 57: The Eagles got 14 points from Kyle Webster and 12 from Jack Perry, but it wasn't enough in the home setback.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 6, Oakmont 1: Behind two goals each from captains Emma Perry and Lauren Diranian, the Crusaders improved to 6-7-1. Abbey Millman and Grace Morey also scored for Fenwick.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers 127.4, Peabody 81.9: Senior captains Emily Tobin and Allie Taylor tied for first all-around at 32.8 to lead the Falcons. Tobin won beam at 8.45 while Taylor was first on vault (9.05) and floor (8.85). Freshman Hayden MacLellan won bars at 7.6.
SWIMMING
Danvers 90, Masconomet 80: The Falcons (4-3) won their fourth straight meet after starting 0-3. First place finishers included Alex Cotter in the 50 freestyle, Eric Zhang in the 100 backstroke, the medley relay team of Cotter, Zhang, Spencer Keyes and Major Adair, and Arianna McNulty, who was at the head of a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle. Kylee McGraw and Allison O'Keefe were second and third in that event.
BOYS HOCKEY
Saugus 3, Swampscott 0: Jason Bouffard made 31 stops, but the Big Blue (now 3-12-1) were unable to put one home at the other end of the ice.
Hebron 4, Pingree 2: Captain Michael Lynch scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season and linemate Ryan Kavanaugh added his 10th, but it wasn't enough as the Highlanders fell to 6-14-2 on the season. Quinn Moses, Tommy Tavenner, Nick Moulison and Lynch all had assists for Pingree while goalie Matt Cusolito had 24 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Western New England 0: Courtney Sullivan had two goals and Bailey Thieben needed only seven saves for the clean sheet as the No. 10 ranked team in the country cruised. The Gulls (15-4-1) also got scores from Jacy Kuhlman, Sydney Fascetta, Kat Keith and Kellie Popkin.
Southern Maine 4, Salem State 1: Kaia Hollingsworth faced 30 shots and stopped 26 but the Huskies were too much for the Vikings, now 5-18. Caorlyn Mahoney lit the lamp for Salem, assisted by Peabody product Jess Robert and Deanna Bosco.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Western New England 1: The Gulls improved to 15-5-1 behind goals from Noah Strawn, Svet Kuchynski, Mitch Shaheen, Eric Manoukian and Derek Contessa.