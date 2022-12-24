GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 49, Pentucket 45: Junior captain Cecilia Kay had 22 points with 10 rebounds and three assists to help the Crusaders improve to 3-1. A pair of freshman contributed heavily in the win: Celia Neilson with 11 points and six steals plus Caitlin Boyle with nine points and seven boards.
Pingree 44, Commerce, Okla. 33: In their final game of the KSA Tournament in Orlando, Fla., the Highlanders (now 6-2) got a great defensive effort and some strong three-point shooting to secure the victory. Bella Vaz led the way offensively with 14 points, with Emily Norton adding nine and Lyla Campbell eight. Sam Jones was named team MVP in the tournament for Pingree, which wound up as the Gold Division's runners-up.
Gloucester 44, Salem Academy 34: Senior captain Cindy Shehu had a huge game for the Navigators, scoring 30 of her squad's 34 points, as the visitors led by a point after three quarters. But host Gloucester went on an 11-0 run over the final eight minutes to pull away and secure the win.
WRESTLING
Beverly 54, Saugus/Peabody 21: The Panthers scored another victory on the mats thanks to strong showings from Bradan McNeil, Jason Knapp, and Liam Donnelly, all of whom won by pin.
Eagles sweep: St. John's Prep topped Marshfield (76-3), Bristol-Aggie (66-18), Barnstable (74-4) and Middleboro (78-6) in a quad with the following grapplers posting perfect 4-0 records: Alex Schaeublin (113), Braedon Goes (120), Jimmy Lally (132), Jaden D'Ambrosio (138), Victor Mejias (146), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vince Bilotti (170), Angel Heredia (220) and Alex Bajoras (285). Elias Hajali was 3-0 at 126 while Thomas Walsh had two wins at 152 and Andrew McManmon won his lone bout at 126.
GIRLS HOCKEY
HPNA 4, Bishop Fenwick 3: The Crusaders (1-2-1) rallied with two goals in the final 5:28 and had some good looks at the potential tying goal with the extra attacker in the last 90 seconds but couldn't come all the way back on the road. Captain Abbey Millman scored a nifty unassisted backhand with 1:45 remaining to make it 4-3 and defenseman Ali Sprissler's power play goal with 5:28 left sparked the rally. Freshman Katherine Roddy also netted her first varsity goal in the third period while sophomore Molly Sullivan had two assists and Penny Levine-Stein had one. Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker stopped 32 shots including all 12 she faced in the opening period.
BOYS HOCKEY
Dracut 10, Peabody/Saugus 1: A slow start on the road against a solid Middies team sunk the Tanners, who fell to 2-3. Michael Ryan had the goal for the locals, with Dante Mauro assisting. Ashton Sousa made 24 saves for the locals before being replaced in the last half-period by Evan Tybinkowski (12 saves).
SWIMMING
Marblehead 108, Danvers 67: Despite having some of their top swimmers out due to sickness, the unbeaten Magicians got some great times to swim their way to victory. Song Waitekus had a state cut in the 200 IM (2:19.25), as did Jack Grady in the 50 freestyle (23.55 seconds). Logan Doddy added a sectional cut in the 100 free (52.55). Other winners included Cale Nelson in the 200 free (2:02.73), Brady Leveroni in the 100 butterfly (1:03.21), Will Cerrutti in the 500 free (5:35.21), Grady in diving (172.40 points), Doody in the 100 backstroke (59.44), and Waitekus in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.03).
Marblehead also won all three relays, with Nelson, Nate Rosen, Grady and Doody taking the 200 medley relay (1:50.95); Leveroni, Rosen, Ian Chemel and Owen Tortenson capturing the 200 free relay (1:43.93), and Nelson, Grady, Tortenson, and Doody claiming the 400 free relay (3:49.16).