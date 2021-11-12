GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 5, Winsor 0: Maddie Landers had two goals and an assist and Pingree (15-3-1) cruised into Saturday's EIL championship game at home. Lexi Garcia and Hanna Jenkins added a goal and an assist each, Ashley Smail also scored and Maggie Warner was spotless in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Advanced Math & Science 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: In the state quarterfinals in the Division 4 tourney, the Generals lost the first two sets, won the third 25-19 and had the fourth even at 22-22 before falling just shy of forcing a decisive fifth set. Hamilton-Wenham finished the year 15-5.
Dennis Yarmouth 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: A road match against the No. 2 seed in Division 3 was the end of the line for the Crusaders, who had a tremendous season in reaching the Elite Eight.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Babson 3, Endicott 2: In the NCAA tournament, the Gulls won two straight sets to stay alive but lost the tiebreaking fifth, 15-13. Riley Donahue had 21 kills to lead Endicott and Amanda Gilbert spiked 16. Lauren McGrath had a team-high 17 digs and Endicott finished the season 21-9.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, UNE 2: Two of the two ten teams in the country skated to a draw with all four goals coming in the second period. Tallies by Andrew Kurapov and Eric Manoukian gave the Gulls (2-1-1) the lead but it didn't last despite a 35 save effort from Conor O'Brien.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNE 3, Endicott 2: The Gulls (3-1) took their first loss of the season despite a 33-13 edge in shots on goal. Courtney Sullivan and Morgan Sisson had the tallies for Endicott, both at even strength.
Johnson & Wales 3, Salem State 0: Kaia Hollingsworth made 31 saves and kept it 0-0 until deep in the second period but eventually Salem State (0-3) fell behind.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 89, Bridgewater State 71: It was a convincing opening day win for the Gulls (1-0) highlighted by 18 points from Billy Arsenault and four of five starters in double figures.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coast Guard 83, Gordon 72: Madison Wynbeek and Serianna Anderson each had 14 points to lead Gordon (0-2), which went cold from the floor in an eight point third quarter that made the difference.