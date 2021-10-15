GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 4, Black Rock/High Mowing 0: Goals by Maddie Landers, Lexi Garcia and Allie Donovan helped the Highlanders improve to 7-2-1. Abby Amigo and Ally Evalgelista played very well and Maggie Warner and Erin Barresi shared the shutout.
Marblehead 4, Boston Latin 0: Goals by Cait Mullins, Paige Fletcher, Annika Haley and Samantha Dormer send the Magicians (10-2-1) into double digits in wins. Captain Catherine Comstock and Rachel Albert shared the shutout.
Masconomet 2, Lexington 0: Lauren Boughner scored both goals as the Chieftains (11-2) won their fifth straight. Marcy Clapp made nine saves for the shutout and Carissa Scannell and Nicole Schneider had assists.
North Andover 1, Danvers 0: The Falcons dipped to 9-2-2 with the narrow lose despite some strong performances by Gabby Chisholm, Courtney Hinchion, Brooke Wynott and Teagan Price.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 1: Jane Maguire factored in all three goals for the Generals (9-1-1), scoring twice and assisting on Claire Nistl's tally. Nistl also had a helper on Maguire's second goal and was taken down to earn a PK for her fellow senior's first.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Ipswich 3: The Generals outlasted their CAL rivals in a competitive game Friday afternoon. For Ipswich, Cade Wetter, Brian Milano and Thatch Phypers each scored, with Wetter and Milano also adding assists. Taylor Rafferty, Spencer McDavitt and Darwin Ramirez played well up top, while Alex Barlow, Spencer Johnson, Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton and Efrem Johanson were strong defensively. Nate Kobuszewski also made some great saves in the tight setback.
Kipp Academy 6, Salem 3: Chris Qirjazi scored twice for Salem while Ian Souza added another in the setback.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Pioneer Charter 0: Anna Cantone led Salem (6-8) with seven kills while Nicole Corriveau had four aces and Liki Rodriguez served up three aces in the 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 win.
Marblehead 3, Milton 1: Lilah Thompson had 12 kills and four blocks as the Magicians (11-3) won 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21. Keira Sweetnam had a huge game at the net with 11 kills and nine blocks, Isabel Wabno had 10 kills with 11 digs, setter Julia Potvin had 33 assists and Caitlin Parkman picked up 20 digs.
Melrose 3, Peabody 0: The Tanners lose a non-league bout 11-25, 8-25, 23-25 with Kristina Cardello getting 34 digs. Madeline Castro added three kills and Abby Bettencourt had three kills with six assists.
Beverly 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Panthers picked up a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win as Caroline Ploszay and Mya Perron (8 kills, 2 aces) were both standouts defensively allowing Beatrice Lesser to tally 31 assists at setter. Natalie Reynolds finished with 16 kills for the winners as well.
For Hamilton-Wenham, Lisette Leonard tallied seven kills while Mia Flynn had 10 kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 4, Marblehead 0: Maggie Sturgis and Cecily Paglierani each had a goal and an assist to power the unbeaten Chieftains (13-0-1) to yet another victory. Lily Conway added a goal, as did Ava Tello, while Allie Baker had an assist. Goalie Ainsley Gruener made five saves for the shutout.
Goalies Haley Baker (3 saves) and Maggie Beachesne (5 saves) both played well in net for the Magicians (5-6-1), while Tegan Sherwood was a standout in the field.
Swampscott 1, Beverly 0: Sophia Ciciotti's first varsity goal was the difference, coming off an assist from Isabella Modica. Swampscott improved to 9-4-2 with the win.
For Beverly (3-7-4), Amelia Massa had three saves in net while Kate Kelsey and Kyla Perron-Hart played well defensively.
Danvers 5, Saugus 0: Meghan McCowan and Maddie Chase both had their first varsity goals as the Falcons ran their record to 10-2-1 on the season. Grace Brinkley finished with a goal and two assists for the winners, with Gabby Griffin-Fetsch and Sadie Papamechail also scoring. Megan McGinnity earned her 10th shutout with one save, while Sabrina Auciello and Molly Emery both had assists.
Gloucester 4, Peabody 0: The Tanners dropped to 3-9 on the season with the road setback.