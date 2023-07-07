LEGION BASEBALL
Peabody/Middleton 3, Marblehead/Swampscott 1: Justin Powers struck out 13 and walked just one in a masterful 3-hit performance for Peabody/Middleton in Thursday's win. Ian Maude pitched well for Post 57 in what was basically a pitcher's duel as he fanned six with one walk and allowed only four hits.
Lowell 2, Beverly/Salem 0: The District 8 leaders from Lowell held Post 331 to two hits (singles by Josh Demers and Casey Bellew) to remain atop the standings. Noah Guanci pitched very well for Beverly/Salem in the tough luck loss, allowing only five hits and striking out four.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 8, North Shore Phillies 2: Bobby Jellison continued to excel for the Pub, punching out six in another winning effort. Shane Keough had two hits and scored twice, Jon Cahill added two hits of his own and Liam McIlroy drove home a pair.
NECBL
North Shore Navigators 5, Ocean State 2: Cooper Smith threw five strong innings and the Navs (11-15) got another outstanding bullpen effort to string together another victory. North Shore plated four in the fourth to take command of the game with Jackson Hornung, Jake McElroy, Jake Berger and Brendan Jones delivering the RBI.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Rockport 11, Hamilton 4: Some early trouble got the better of the Generals in Thursday's setback. Nick Freni doubled and Connor McClintock knocked in two to highlight things for Hamilton while Danny Ryan led the Townies by going 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.