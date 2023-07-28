NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 13, Marblehead 3: Pub (18-4-1) continued its push for the top seed in the playoffs by drubbing Marblehead with a 15-hit attack. Jack Doyle had three of those while Ethan Doyle, Mike Mabee and Zach Begin had two each. Shane Keough had two hits with a double and three RBI while Ty Leavitt was on point with seven strikeouts in four innings. Brady Lavender had a double and an RBI for the Seasiders.
Rowley 17, Beverly Recs 4: The Recs (11-11-1) took one on the chin on the road.