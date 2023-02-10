BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 70, Marblehead 63: The Chieftains (6-11) came away with a huge NEC win at home behind Matt Richardson's 23 points, Will Mitchell's 15 and Jack Fiedler's 11.
Swampscott 66, Winthrop 40: The Big Blue (8-8) climbed back to .500, taking a 13-point lead into the half before running away down the stretch. Connor Chiarello continued his strong play of late, finishing with 19 points to lead the way. Max Brodsky added 11 points while senior Savaughn Pearson provided a nice boost with nine points.
Ipswich 63, Amesbury 55: The Tigers (7-10) picked up a conference win behind 21 points with three triples from Nick Deleon. Nate Pillis added 12 points and was a force inside all night, while Max Chesley had 14 points and was strong on both sides of the ball throughout.
Peabody 88, Whittier 51: The Tanners improved to 13-5 with a convincing win, getting 19 points from Raphel Laurent and 17 from A.J. Forte to lead the charge. Nate Braz added 11 points, Cam Connolly chipped in eight and John Minichillo had seven.
Essex Tech 73, Innovation 49: The Hawks (10-7) officially qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season thanks to 21 points from Jack McBournie and 17 points and 12 boards from Shawn O'Keefe.
Manchester Essex 71, Hamilton-Wenham 43: The Hornets remained unbeaten in CAL action with the win. Caden Schrock led the Generals (5-12) with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 43, Mystic Valley 35: Sophomore Maddie Shairs had a career-best 21 points to help the Hawks improve to 6-1. Molly McLeod chipped in with six.
Beverly 51, Salem 13: The Panthers (5-11) overwhelmed the Witches on Senior Night with their 12th grade class of Nikki Erricola, Abby Ruggieri, Nylah Ollivierre and Olivia Griffin combining for 25 points, 19 rebounds and six steals with nine assists among the bunch.
Ipswich 54, Amesbury 32: Lucy Donahue set yet another career-high with 36 points to help Ipswich improve to 9-8, already its best win total in nine seasons. Hazel Hoog and Ella Stein also had big outings for the Tigers.
Manchester Essex 42, Hamilton-Wenham 37: The Generals played their best game of the season according to head coach Mark Cole. Sadie Gamber's 11 points led H-W while Gaby Campbell netted 10 and Anni Moynihan had a strong all-around game and scored nine.
Governor's Academy 57, Pingree 49: Maddie Landers and Tori Farrell each scored 14 points while Bella Vaz added 13 in the Highlanders' setback.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Hebron 3: Max Trudel had a hat trick in the late going to help the Highlanders pull away for a victory. Robert Hanson had a goal and two assists, Robert Danaher scored twice and captain Ryan Kavanaugh added a tally. In net, Nick Hubbard stopped 30 shots to secure two points.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 144.7, Winthrop 135.75: The Chieftains picked up another impressive win behind top performances from Greta Mowers on vault (9.4), Bella Misiura on bars (9.75), beam (9.3) and floor (9.5), and Janey Young on beam (9.5) and floor (9.4).
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, UNE 2: The No. 4 ranked Gulls (18-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games even though UNE earned the extra CCC point with a shootout win. Cass Bowes scored both goals for Endicott but a shorthanded tally by UNE with 2:40 left in the third evened things up.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, UNE 1 (OT): Quin Healy won it for the Gulls 63 seconds into overtime after Jess Michals' goal in the second period tied things up after UNE had taken a 1-0 lead. Sydney Fascetta assisted on both markers and Bailey Thieben made 12 saves for Endicott (now 13-7-2).
Southern Maine 2, Salem State 1: McKayla McGrath gave the Vikings a one goal lead after two but the Huskies scored twice in the third to spoil Senior Night for SSU (5-15-2). Aislinn Bennett assisted on the score and goaltender Dana Smullen totaled up 25 saves.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Rivier 0: Spencer Capps nailed down 17 kills and the Gulls (1-3) cruised to their first win of the season, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. Mason Mallory converted eight kills and Gabe DeBenedetto handed out 33 assists.