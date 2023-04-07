BASEBALL
Salem 1, Saugus 0: Quinn Rocco Ryan tossed a complete game shutout, fanning nine Sachem batters and allowing only two hits as Salem (2-0) made it back-to-back wins to start the season. Shea Christel drove home Julian Ortiz with the game's only run while Jack Doyle (double), Corey Grimes and Jesus Balcacer Jiminez also had key hits.
Marblehead 20, Gloucester 6: The Magicians (1-1) scored in every inning led by senior Shane Keough's two doubles, three hits and six RBI. Riley Schmitt had three hits, four RBI and scored four times, Brooks Keefe also scored four times with two hits and two RBI and Chris Cannuscio drove home three. Drew Whitman picked up the win on the mound.
Governor's Academy 15, Pingree 4: Quinn Moses went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Jimmy Keck was also 2-for-2 but the Highlanders (2-1) made four errors in their first loss of the year. Tejas Prakash also drove home a pair, Hudson Weidman doubled and Calvin Zimmerman singled and scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 18, Bridgton 4: The Highlanders (4-0) stayed unbeaten behind five goals and two assists from Bodie Cannata and another four tallies and two helpers from Sean Stevens. Quinn Donovan added two goals and two assists, with Dylan Feeks picking up a goal and four assists while Teddy Whipple contributed two goals of his own. Jake Hiltz and Mekhi Taylor added a goal and an assist each for Pingree, with Nick Moulison and Riley McClure also scoring and Max Becker (4 saves) and Marco Mottolla (4 saves) sharing the win in net. Colin McLoy was successful on 5-of-7 faceoffs that he took, while freshman FOGO Luke Renzi captured 9-of-15 draws.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 9, Hamilton-Wenham 6: The Big Blue picked up an out-of-conference win on Thursday behind four goals from Abby Eichler and a hat trick from Coco Clopton. Avery Laundry added two goals while Liliah Caplan made 17 saves in net.
Georgetown 10, Essex Tech 8: Maddie McDonald scored seven times but it wasn't enough as the Hawks suffered their first loss of the season. Katie Comeau had the other goal for Essex Tech.
SOFTBALL
Salem 18, Winthrop 6: Julia Gauthier had two hits, three RBI and three runs as the Witches rolled to victory. Ella Wasserman added two hits, two RBI and two runs; Jayla Tamillo had an RBI knock and scored four runs; Liv Loux had a pair of hits and an RBI; and Annie Thornett had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Thornett also pitched a solid game, striking out seven.
Phillips Exeter 6, Pingree 1: Caitlyn Dion hit a solo homer for the Highlanders and Antonella Najim had a solid effort in the circle.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 86, Gloucester 50: The Magicians came out on top in the dual meet behind first place finishes from Alex Helsey (long jump and 110 hurdles), Errol Apostolopoulos (triple jump), Angelo Knight (javelin), Harrison Curtis (100), Thomas Carlson (200), Ryan Thompson (800), Will Cerrutti (mile), Isaac Gross (2-mile) and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead 80, Gloucester 50: The Magicians picked up a win behind individual victories from Kiera Sweetnam (high jump), Rachel Albert (shot put, discus), Sierra Leinberry (javelin), Devin Whalen (100 and 400 hurdles), Cate Trautman (100), Gabriella Hendy (200), Charlotte Roszell (400) and Marrietta O'Connell (2 mile). Marblehead also came out victorious in the 4x400 relay.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: Salem State (6-14) erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Fitchburg State, 17-10, but lost the nightcap 5-4 to split a double header. T.J. Beninati and Chris Simeone had three RBI each in the victory, E.J. Field of Gloucester had three hits and Brahaim Ortega delivered two hits and two RBI. The Vikings had a late lead in the second game but Fitchburg scored three in the seventh sparked by three RBI and a double from Danvers native Nolan Hills.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings drop pair: Salem State fell to 7-12 after losing a pair to Fitchburg State, 10-8 and 11-3. Dawn Eisnor had a home run and three RBI and Rebecca Walker delivered three hits in the first bout while the second was paced by Walker getting two more hits, including a double.
Endicott splits: After losing to Western New England, 6-4, Endicott (13-5) rallied to split the doubleheader with a 7-5 triumph. Katie Watts of Swampscott had the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning of the win and Raven Comtois and Lindsay Joubert jumped the fence with home runs. Joubert also tripled in the loss and Chloe Shapleigh collected two more RBI.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Emerson 1: The teams of Kaitlin Fitzgibbons/Shleby Henry (8-3), Ana Mar Molina/Samantha Hartmann (8-4) and Yolando Mendonca/Ashley Klauck (8-1) swept doubles play to set the tone for Endicott. Fitzgibbons, Henry, Molina, Hartmann and Mendonca then followed with singles wins to complete the dominant match win.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 7, Emerson 2: Oliver Pope won in three sets while Nick Brennan, Antonio Marsallo and Hudson Di Risi also took quick singles wins to help the Gulls prevail.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, AIC 0: The Gulls (12-6) won their sixth straight and celebrated Senior Night with a clean sweep. Nik Kasprzak had 11 kills to lead the offense and Brady Mullens chipped in with eight and Mason Mallory spiked seven in the 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 victory.