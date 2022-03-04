BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 71, Greenfield 64: The Navigators recorded their first ever MIAA state tournament win in their Division 5 opener Friday night. Dexter Brown led the way with 20 pints while Jorbert Peralta added 18. Ivan Paredes chipped in 12 for Salem Academy, which will head to the Round of 16 early next week.
Westford Academy 41, St. John's Prep 40 (OT): The Eagles (11-10) saw their season come to a close in the Division 1 first round, coming up just short in a defensive battle that needed overtime to be decided. Mike O'Brien scored 12 points to lead the way in the setback while Jack Angelopolus added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Feehan 67, Peabody 30: The Tanners (18-4) trailed by four after one but fell behind by 14 by halftime against a highly seeded Shamrocks squad on the road in Division 1 playoff action.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon drop two: In Florida, Gordon (0-2) lost both sides of a doubleheader with Wartburg, falling 15-2 and 7-2. Bishop Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom made his first college appearance for the Scots and fanned three batters.