BASEBALL
Salem Academy 16, Chelsea 3: Danny Silk earned the win on the hill and the Navs (1-1) blew out the Devils for victory number one of the spring. Emilio Sanchez and Keegan LeClare had two hits each to lead a balanced offensive attack.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Worcester State 6, Salem State 3: The Vikings (2-11) fell behind 6-0 and saw their late rally fall short. Brahaim Ortega's 2-run double in the seventh got the bats going for Salem State while Jake Boucher also drove home a run and Chris Simone doubled.