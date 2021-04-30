BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 2, Prospect Hill 0: Lenin Anutebeh scored the winning goal an assisted on Xavier Bonsenor's second half tally to deliver the MCSAO state title to the Navigators for the first time ever. Ivan Paredes had the shutout in goal for the winners.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 12, Governors 10: Kendall Traveis had a hat trick, an assist and four draws to help the Highlanders prevail. Schuylr Lloyd finished well with four goals in addition to five draws and Cameron Traveis totaled three scores with four draws.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: The Vikings (6-7) outslugged Framingham State 8-4 but lost the second end of a doubleheader, 7-5. Brahiam Ortega hit a homer in the victory, which also saw Zach Piroh drive in a pair and Traverse Briana go 2-for-4. Gloucester's John Mondello earned the win out of the pen. Briana, Piroh, Shawn Rebello and Jack Boucher had RBI in the nightcap.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings drop pair: Framingham State bested Salem State (2-12) 7-1 and 2-0. Sierra Ricci struck out 11 and allowed only four hits in the hard luck 2-0 loss. Shyanne Greene drove in Salem's lone run on the day, scored by Mikayla Porcaro.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Western New England 3, Gordon 1: The Scots won the first set but then dropped three straight to go to 0-2 in this abbreviated season. Nilan Valere had 13 kills and two blocks, Jordyn Shattuck had 12 kills and Ashlyn Gergins had seven kills along with her 22 assists.