BASEBALL
Salem 7, Marblehead 4: The Magicians loaded the bases in the last of the seventh but Salem's Riley Fenerty closed the door to polish off a complete game win as the Witches improved to 6-2. Captain Jack Doyle had four RBI on two hits including a double while Quinn Rocco Ryan and Yan Ruiz both had two hits and scored two runs.
Captain Shane Keough stroked a 2-run homer for the Magicians (3-4) and Bodie Bartram also had a pair of singles.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Manchester Essex 2: Captain Mike Geissler was masterful on the mound again with six strikeouts over a five-hitter. Andrew McKenzie (two steals), Nick Villano and Cormac Heney all drove in runs for the Crusaders and Jacob Behn scored twice to help Fenwick (4-1) secure its fourth straight win.
Whittier 9, Essex Tech 5: Senior Harry Lynch went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs and classmate Chris Itz added two hits but the Hawks dipped to 3-3. Sophomore Cole Waterman drove in two runs and freshman Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik and sophomore Jaydan Vargas each had two hits.
Chelmsford 7, St. John's Prep 6: After trailing by six, the Eagles (3-3) rallied for four in the seventh but left the tying run in scoring position. Drew McGowan had an RBI single in the seventh, Marco Zirpolo had two hits with a triple and three RBI and Cam LaGrassa went 3-for-3. Aidan Driscoll and Nate Marston also had multi-hit days.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 3: Chris Porfido had two hits with two RBI and Gabe Fales also drove home two runs to help the Chieftains remain unbeaten at 6-0. Paul Donnelly fanned four and allowed only one earned in 6 1/3 innings of work and captain Jacob Shirley added a two-run single.
For Swampscott (1-6), junior right handers Jake McGonagle and Quinn Fitzpatrick pitched well in relief. Offensively, Luca Croft had an RBI single and a run, Nick Berube had a 2-run single and Connor Chiarello had a pair of hits.
Beverly 7, Saugus 2: Captain Logan Petrosino went 3-for-5 with three RBI and the Panthers (5-1) had 12 total hits to extend their win streak to four. Devin Koloski had two hits with an RBI and Noah Guanci also had two knocks with a double. On the hill, Anthony Mastrioanni threw five solid frames and struck out five while scattering three hits.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 12, Swampscott 0: Senior Amber Goudreau struck out 13 and tosses a 1-hitter as the Chieftains climbed over .500 at 5-4. Junior Sam Serino stroked a 3-run bomb for Masconomet.
Danvers 9, Salem 5:
For Salem, Annie Thornett was strong on the mound, striking out six and only giving up two earned runs. Thornett was also 2-for-2 at the plate while Skylar Sverker had three hits and two RBI. Ella Wasserman added a hit and an RBI while Heather Bernard, Barbara Rowley, Julia Gauthier and Ashley Grimes were defensive standouts.
Pingree 7, Beaver Country Day 4: Antonella Najim struck out 10 batters while allowing a mere five hits to power the Highlanders. Lily Sardone went 2-for-3 with a triple, Caitlyn Dion was 1-for-2 with a double and Marah Goldman and Samahra Salah provided strong defense.
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 91, Salem 16: The Falcons (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind individual victories from Olivia Page (long jump, triple jump), DeAnna Figueiredo (400 hurdles, 100 hurdles), Georgia Prouty (100, 200), Olivia St. Pierre (mile, 400), Isha Patel (2-mile, 800), Lola Smith (javelin) and 4x100 relay team of Kayla Houston, Isabella Drakos, Delaney Flewelling and Gianna Sutherland.
For Salem, Medjine Moise won both the shot put and the discus.
Masco shines: The Chieftains excelled at two weekend invitationals: at the MSTCA MultiFest, the 4x200 relay team of Lauren Boughner, Piper Testa, Lilly Podgurski and Nora Duval took third place (1:51.77) and the 800 sprint medley relay team of Greta Mowers, Bougner, Testa and Podgurski was second (1:57.25). At the BSR Mid Distance Classic, junior Ellie Green snared fifth place in the 800 with a PR of 2:24.27.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 121, Salem 13: Winning events for the Falcons was Aidan Smith (high jump, 200), Luke Metivier (long jump), Dan Molina (triple jump, 400 hurdles), Kevin Burke (shot put), Noah Wade (discus), Aiden Crowe (javelin), Sean Marmen (110 hurdles), Logan Metivier (100), Nick Figueiredo (400), Lucas Landry (800), Jonathan Ronney (2-mile), and the 4x100 relay team.
For Salem, Colby Ryan won the mile in a time of 5:21, while Mathyas Beckford was second in the discus.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: The Magicians swept behind victories by Andrea Potvin (6-4, 6-0), Courtney Yoder (6-3, 6-4) and Aviva Bornstein (6-0, 6-2) as well as the teams of Aoife Bresnahan/Samara Dosch (6-0, 6-0) and Lini Gilmore/Reese Friedman in a 6-1, 6-1 varsity debut.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 13, Lexington Christian 2: Matt Tersolo had a pair of goals and an assist as a dozen Highlanders found the scoresheet in their victory. Teddy Whipple and Bodie Cannata both had two goals, Dylan Feeks had one goal and two assists; Mekhi Taylor and Ryan Kavanaugh each had one goal and one assist, and Sean Stevens, Luke Renzi, Jake Hiltz and Chris Kagan had solo goals while Max Guertin assisted on two. Marco Mottolla (1 save) earned the victory in net, with Colin McLoy capturing both of his faceoffs.
Manchester Essex 7, Essex Tech 3: Managing just seven shots the entire game, the Hawks (5-2) couldn't muster enough offense to keep up with the visiting Hornets. Goaltender Damian Biersteker (19 saves) did what he could to keep his team in the contest, and Essex Tech was a perfect 6-for-6 in man down situations. Fisher Gadbois scored twice, Bryan Swaczyk had a goal and an assist, and Nevin Maher and Colin Holden added single helpers.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pingree 18, Bancroft 4: The Highanders rolled behind five goals and two assists from Schuyler Lloyd and three goals apiece from Cami Traveis (assist, 6 draw controls) and Meghan Collins (3 draw controls). Isla Cleveland added two goals an assist, Ashley Smail had a goal and an assist and Waters Lloyd scored twice with one assist.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Salem State 3: Wins in all three doubles matches propelled the Gulls by the Vikings. Winning singles points for Endicott were Conrad Kadel (6-1, 6-4), Julian Richtarich (6-3, 6-1) and Brayden Allen (6-0, 6-0). Salem State's winners were Andrew Muttiah (6-2, 6-1), Cory Cherico (6-4, 7-6) and Quentin Wilkins (6-7, 6-3, 11-9).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Westfield State 13, Salem State 4: The Vikings were limited to five hits, though one was a triple by Jake Boucher, in a MASCAC defeat.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits pair: Gordon fell to Salve Regina, 7-6, before beating them 8-5 in the second half of a doubleheader. Isabella Rivera had three hits, an RBI and three runs in the win while Ami Rivera, Jayden Johnson and Mara Little each had two RBI.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Worcester State 19, Salem State 5: It was a happy homecoming for former Peabody players McKayla Fisher and Jordyn Collins as their Lancers blitzed the Vikings (4-11). Kaia Hollingsworth led Salem State with two goals.