BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 69, Saugus 38: The Witches (11-4 overall, 9-3 for Power Rankings) officially qualified for the state tournament with a decisive conference win. Salem led by just four points at the half, but opened things up after that behind a season-high 29 points and 13 rebounds from Brayson Green. Corey Grimes (12 points, 9 rebounds) also played well, as did Devante Ozuna, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half while knocking down four triples. Jack Doyle was tremendous facilitating the ball, dishing out 13 assists to go with six points.
Essex Tech 72, Fellowship Christian 30: Shawn O'Keefe had a team-best 19 points and the Hawks (9-6, 6-2 CAC) won their third straight. Christian Federico and Colin Holden both had strong game with 17 points.
Peabody 72, Gloucester 53: The Tanners (11-4) cruised behind 22 points and five steals from Nate Braz. A.J. Forte added 19 points and three assists, Shea Lynch had an all-around strong game with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and Raphel Laurent chipped in seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Also playing well was Vin O'Hara, Danny Barrett, John Minichillo, Adam Medrano, Johnny Lucas and Shaun Ceruolo in what was a complete team effort.
Beverly 85, Swampscott 49: The Panthers (12-4) rolled on Senior Night, getting a big game from Mayen Kuot (11 points, 8 rebounds). Ryder Frost and Dylan Crowley each scored 20 points to lead the team offensively.
For Swampscott (6-8), Connor Chiarello scored all 12 of his points in the first half, Liam Wales finished with 20 points and Max Brodsky chipped in 10.
Bishop Stang 67, Bishop Fenwick 45: The Crusaders got 14 points from Nate Allder, 11 from James Meklis and 10 from Jake Bellancini in the loss.
Marblehead 81, Danvers 47: The Magicians cruised at home.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 42, Hamilton-Wenham 35: Lucy Donahue scored 21 points to help the Tigers get by their rivals and climb over .500 at 8-7. Ella Stein had a great performance as well with 12 points in the winning effort. It was an excellent defensive game for Ipswich, which held H-W scoreless in the first quarter.
Peabody 69, Gloucester 34: Junior Logan Lomasney was immense from the jump with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as the Tanners (12-2) remained unbeaten in league play. Fellow junior Abby Bettencourt had a great outing with 17 points, six steals and five assists while senor Taylor Bettencourt added 11 points, four swipes and four assists.
Covenant Christian 38, Brimmer & May 26: Liza Minogue totaled 13 points and CCA shook off a tough first quarter to emerge victorious. Abby Chewning scored a dozen while Isabella DeCotis played well on the defensive end of the floor.
Swampscott 28, Beverly 23: Freshman Sam Ward scored 13 and senior Lilian Gosselin had a great game on the glass with 12 rebounds to go with six points as the Big Blue (6-9) won their third straight.
Nikki Erricola had 11 points, seven rebounds and nine steals but the Panthers dipped to 4-11. Abby Ruggieri chipped in with four points and totaled seven rebounds.
Masconomet 62, Winthrop 52: The Chieftains prevailed, inching closer to a state tournament spot as a result.
Marblehead 44, Danvers 23: The Magicians rolled behind strong games from Samantha Dormer, Sara Bosio and Tess Andriano.
For the Falcons (5-10), Ellie Anderson had four points, nine rebounds and two assists while Emma McCullough scored five and Kaylee Marsello added four with six rebounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Winsor 3: Alexa Blaeser, Cora Ready, Abbie Mittleman, and Georgia Rossetti all netted their first varsity goals in the Pingree victory. Zarena Swayer had a pair of goals with an assist, Jaselle Yepez had a goal with a helper and Ashley Smail had two assists.
GYMNASTICS
Winthrop 128.75, Peabody 85.9: Senior captain Camila Fialho notched a 6.8 on beam with a 6.1 on vault and Kim Viera scored 6.0 on the beam. Bailey Merchant notched 5.8 on beam, senior Allie Flewelling scored 5.9 in that event and 8th grader Madison Semper earned 5.9 on vault.
Beverly 126.65, Bishop Fenwick 125.5: Julia Kaszynski won the all-around with a 32.15 while scoring 8.3 on beam to lead the Panthers to a narrow victory. Olivia Giello was third all-around at 31.6 with an 8.7 on vault and a win on bars (7.6) and Julia Guanci tied for first on beam (8.3) and scored 8.2 on floor. For Fenwick, Gaby Milett was second all-around (31.9) while winning vault (9.0) and scoring 8.1 on beam. Ava Dinitto added a 7.7 on beam for the Crusaders.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, New England College 0: Hannah Aveni stopped all 35 shots she saw to ensure Salem State (4-13-2) earned two points at home. Carolyn Mahoney netted the game-winner midway through the first period, Breanna Greene scored on the power play in the third and Gianna Beauclair assisted on both goals.
Endicott 6, Western New England 1: The Gulls (12-7-2) poured on four goals in the third period to pull away. Kat Keith was the first star with two goals and an assist while Emerson Hayes and Nicole Connor notched three assists each. Michaela O'Brien needed only 12 saves to earn the victory.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Western New England 2: Four unanswered goals including a short by Blake Benson helped the Gulls (17-1-1) extend their unbeaten streak to 18. Andrew Kurapov and Connor Amsley each had a goal and an assist for the No. 3 ranked Gulls, Jackson Sterrett had two helpers and 14 skaters found their way on the scoresheet.