GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem 18, Malden 7: Under new head coach Jillian Robinson, the Witches picked up their first win in three years and did so in impressive fashion. Breanna Stead erupted for nine goals, Sierra Clawson had five and Mei li Hannig and Grace Milano each scored twice. Goalie Arrene Kenney had five saves in net for the win.
Essex Tech 14, Northeast 0: The Hawks (4-0) rolled behind 11 different goal scorers and 11 total assists. Sophomore attack Caitlin Collins led the charge with three goals and two assists in the win.
Pingree 20, Beaver Country Day 1: Brooke Hintlian and Mia Shuman each scored three goals to power the Highlanders to a dominant win. Aby Amigo, Caroline Lemos, Emily Haas and Waters Lloyd each added two goals while Sophia Comparato, Olivia Donahue and Meghan Collins each scored once. Avery Robillard had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Taylor had a goal and two assists and Isabel Smail had four assists.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lowell Catholic 3, Salem 0: Junior captain Jack Fritz had a nice match for the Witches at outside hitter with six digs and six kills.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 4, Essex Tech 3: Pitcher Amber Goudreau hit a 2-out single to score the go-ahead run for Masco as the Chieftains improved to 2-0 on the year. Sophomore right fielder Adrianna Chuilli made the game ending catch with a runner on second.
For Essex Tech, Haydin Hughes knocked in a run on a sacrifice bunt that score Ella Tucker; Emma Philbrook had a sac fly to put Hailey Roach into scoring position and Roach scored on a Lily Zagoreos single. In the seventh, Isa Bishop led off the inning with a double, Riley Michael pinch ran and scored on Ari Barrows' single. Emma Cormier and Roach were standouts in the field in the tight loss.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Arlington Catholic 1: Gegi Aupont allowed just four hits while striking out 13 to help the Crusaders (1-1) pick up their first win of the season. Offensively, Mia Mercurio homered in the fourth inning to tie the game at one before Lilly Bonacorsi had an RBI double in the fifth for the go ahead run. Aupont added a home run of her own to help secure the win.
Exeter 13, Pingree 2: Some early defensive errors hurt the Highlanders in the tough setback on Friday. Sadie Canelli (1-for-3) hit a triple and scored while Mackenzie Holian went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Masconomet 0: Playing in windy conditions to start the match, the Magicians earned a hard fought road win to open the season. Sophomore Mika Garber won 6-4, 7-5 at first singles, Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria beat Matt Aronson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Aidan Ryan beat Cash Campanella 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3. In doubles action Jack Donovan and Dwight Foster beat Mark Trull and Kyle Trull 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock beat Jimmy Chengzhang and Jack Eaton 6-3, 6-4.
For the Chieftains, Sam Brockelman went shot for shot with last year's league MVP, Garber, with both sets coming down to a key point here or there.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington 2: The Crusaders were led by singles wins from Leo Schroeder, Domenic Zizza and Shawn Stolarz.
BASEBALL
Cambridge 4, Beverly 3: Freshman Bradley McCafferty doubled and scored on Logan Petrosino's RBI to make it a one run game and the Panthers (1-1) stranded the tying run on base in the seventh in their first loss of the year. Griffin Francis had Beverly's only other hit with an RBI and Noah Guanci struck out six in an impressive three inning relief appearance.
BOYS LACROSSE
Malden 10, Salem 1: Freshman Michael Curtin had the lone goal for the Witches (0-3) and senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis made 18 saves in net.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Arlington Caholic 8: Manny Alvarez-Segee had three goals and two assists and Tyler Mullen also potted three with a helper to power the Crusaders. Defensemen Kevin Wood and Nick Wesley played well in front of goaltender Will Gibbs (10 saves), while Anthony Sasso potted a pair of goals and added an assist. Brady McClung added a goal and two assists for Fenwick (now 2-1), while Jake Westin (goal, assist), Chris Stevens (goal) and Joey Marshall (assist) also got on the scoresheet.
Triton 14, Peabody 6: The Tanners fell to 1-2 on the season with a road setback.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 5, Fitchburg State 4: The Vikings (11-7) got a decisive RBI single from Jake Boucher (2 hits) in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win. Zachary Piroh led the offense with two hits, two runs and three RBI while Christian Burt went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the DH.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon sweeps doubleheader: The Scots (11-12-1) beat Worcester State twice on Friday by scores of 3-1 and 3-0. In the shutout victory, Sierra Ricci went the distance in the circle, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Offensively Emily Peterson had two hits while Ami Rivera, Lily Rivera and Arianna Ramsaran each had an RBI. In the other win, Mara Little went all seven innings in the circle allowing one earned and striking out four. Ami Rivera added a double at the plate while Little had an RBI.