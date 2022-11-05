FOOTBALL
Salem 24, Lynn English 14: The Witches (6-3) guaranteed themselves a winning season for the second straight year after scoring 22 second half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, for the win. Shane Field had rushing scores of four and 20 yards for Salem and also had a 2-point safety. Patrick Connaster added a 5-yard touchdown run for the winners, with Devante Ozuna (rush) ad Logan Abboud (pass from Corey Grimes) converting 2-point conversions.
Hamilton-Wenham 20, O'Bryant 6: Up by seven points heading into the final quarter, the visiting Generals (3-6) nailed down the win after a 20-yard touchdown run by Brady Daniels and a 34-yard TD scamper from James Day. Earlier, Henry Stinston found A.J. Cote for a 3-yard touchdown pass, and Ben Gasser had two successful extra points. Head coach Tim Freiermuth said it was a total team effort, from the veterans to guys stepping up and getting first-time varsity action.
Hudson 41, Swampscott 17: Chris Ferragamo threw a halfback option pass 33 yards to Elijah Burns for a touchdown to give the No. 16 seed Big Blue a 10-7 lead over the top-seed on the road. Hudson scored 34 unanswered points to advance and knock the two-time defending Super Bowl champs (now 3-6) out of the playoffs, however.
Zack Ryan threw for 116 yards including a fourth quarter TD strike to Ferragamo, who had 85 yards receiving. Burns had 95 on five catches and sophomore Phillip Thomas recovered a fumble. Aydun Wulff made a 30 yard field goal to give Swampscott an early 3-0 lead.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 3, Notre Dame Hingham 1: Captain Emma Wilichoski netted two goals and Malana Moy cracked in her first of the season as the Falcons (14-2-3) prevailed in a Division 2 first round matchup. Bobbi Serino and captains Katherine Purcell and Sophie Papamechail all had assists for the winners, who got 10 saves from goalie Meg McGinnity and some great work defensively from Maddie Chase and captain Sadie Papamechail.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Dartmouth 1: The Crusaders (11-4-5) advanced to the second round of the Division 2 state tournament after getting a goal and an assist from Madison Faragi and nine saves in net from Maggie Donnelly. Abi Bruner and captain Zoe Elwell (on a stroke) were Fenwick's other goal scorers, with Tess Keenan (assist) playing a great game at midfield. Kaleigh Cooke and Rayne Millett also had strong showings on the forward line.
Hingham 1, Beverly 0: A goal with under six minutes to play by the Harbormen sunk the 24th seeded Panthers (7-10-2) in a Division 1 first round clash. Senior goalie Amelia Massa had a stellar performance with 10 saves in the Beverly net, with Ella Maloblocki and Eliot Lund playing well defensively and Noelle McLane and Brooke Davies doing likewise on offense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fairhaven 1, Essex Tech 0: In Division 3 preliminary round action, the Hawks conceded an early goal and never recovered offensively to wrap up the season at 11-7-2.
Pingree 3, Middlesex 0: Maddie Landers netted two more goals to up her season total to 20 and the Highlanders improved to 16-2-1. Maddie O'Connor added a goal with assists going to Lizzy Gaffney, Cat Watrous and Kayla Smyrnios. Maggie Warner had her tenth shutout in net.
BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 1, North Andover 0: The Panthers (9-8-2) picked up a nice win in the Division 1 preliminary round thanks to Mateo Buonano's goal on an assist from Wesley Roberts in the 75th minute. Beverly advances to take on No. 3 St. John's Prep in the Round of 32 on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Ipswich 11, New Mission 0: The Tigers (8-6-5) cruised in their Division 4 tournament opener, getting two goals apiece from Brian Milano and Matthew Gouzie. Also adding goals was Theo Norton, Ned Buletza, Spencer McDavitt, Quinn Shearer, Nico Ivanov, Zack Baker and Zane Norton. Nate Kobuszewski and River Smith split time in net to secure the shutout. Ipswich moves on to take on No. 6 Blackstone Valley in the Round of 32 on Sunday at noon.
Masconomet 2, Amherst 1: The Chieftains (16-3) got goals from Jack Wexler and Matt Sheehan en route to the Division 2 Round of 32 win. Jason Karas added an assist while Andrew Vonner, Christian Shaffer, Abdullah Merhi, Tennet Bryson and Aidan Colleran all played well. Masco will face the winner of No. 9 Longmeadow and No. 24 Mansfield in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (8-6-5) saw their season come to an end in a Division 3 preliminary round state tournament game at home.
Pingree 2, Lexington Christian Academy 0: Rogan Cardinal scored once and Luke Sieker had the other on a penalty kick to send the Highlanders to another victory. Keeper Charlie Lynch secured the shutout in net.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Nichols 0: Michaela O'Brien made 11 saves to post her first shutout of the season and the No. 11 ranked Gulls (2-1) got back on track with a road win. Samantha Fantasia had a pair of goals in the victory with other tallies coming from Morgan Sisson, Tara Henshaw and Kaylee Liberty.
William Smith 4, Salem State 2: Jess Robert, the former Peabody co-op standout, scored a shorthanded goal to get Salem State on the board on its season opener but the Vikes were doubled up at home. Catherine Lawrence also scored on the power play and Kaia Hollingsworth made 34 saves between the pipes.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Nichols 2: Cam Speck broke a 2-2 tie with 5:07 to play and the Gulls (2-1) netted two more in the late going to earn their first CCC win of the young season. Cass Bowes added two goals with an assist for No. 15 ranked Endicott and Atticus Kelly made 23 saves in net.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Worcester State 1, Salem State 0: The Lancers netted the game's only goal midway through the second half to advance to the MASCAC championship game. The Vikings wrap up their season 11-5-2.